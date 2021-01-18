back

Akshay Kumar Wants You... To Donate To The Ram Mandir

Months after announcing he will star in a film called Ram Setu, the actor narrated a story from the Ramayana, and made this appeal to his fans...

18/01/2021 5:21 PMupdated: 18/01/2021 5:24 PM
  • 129K
  • 502

470 comments

  • Gurwinder S.
    28 minutes

    why don't you appear for our farmers, other issues like joblessness, women safety... Please do something useful... Support Farmers... Our Annadatta...

  • Abdul R.
    6 hours

    Promoting sangis ideology with making religious flims

  • Vishal V.
    8 hours

    All PR propoganda all he want tou is to buy his fim tickets. His stratergy is no other than salman this guy is marketing his films in name of patriotism and branding humself as a GOOD BOY. But had no courage to say a word about sushant or his justice. These people are real coward and fake heroes. Boycott boycoot bollywood

  • Surjo F.
    8 hours

    "Hum mein se kuchh vaanar bane..." Tu bann jaa bsdk. Humlog insaan banke hi khush hai.

  • Abhishek G.
    8 hours

    Jo Jo hasa 😆 sabki fati na🤭😉🤭😉fati na...........

  • Fassi A.
    8 hours

    Hindutva terrorism

  • Mohamed S.
    9 hours

    Haramzada!

  • Narender S.
    9 hours

    Not a single word on farmers protests, shameful This govt has bought media, courts, police And now actors too

  • Shafiqul M.
    10 hours

    shame on you, blady sheat

  • Zuhaib M.
    11 hours

    Hafeez Ur Rehman sajid bhai ta hum appeal kare de

  • Sacky Z.
    11 hours

    He once said why do we need to give milk to idols and here he is promoting. Lol

  • Sohail S.
    12 hours

    Hypocrite fuk😂

  • Amar S.
    12 hours

    Tanu punjabi vich gallan den nu dil karda

  • Debajit D.
    12 hours

    Jay Sri Ram🥰🥰🥰

  • Amar S.
    12 hours

    Singha di dastaar ban ke paisa kumaya. Learn to be like a Singh and donate like them. You're just another one of Modi's dogs

  • عمر ا.
    13 hours

    Bhakt of BJP

  • Billie A.
    13 hours

    Thought he was a decent person..just another Modi chumcha...ask the billionaires for money they have plenty to throw around at the expense of hardworking farmers! 😡😡😡

  • عمر ا.
    13 hours

    Bhakt if you real indian why not talking about mosque

  • Kevin D.
    14 hours

    In OMG through the movie he gave a clear msg not to spend money in temples instead give to the needy now he is asking to donate. PUCHTA HEY BHARAT😁😁😁

  • Praveen S.
    16 hours

    Tu chup kar phekuu

