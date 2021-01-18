back
Akshay Kumar Wants You... To Donate To The Ram Mandir
Months after announcing he will star in a film called Ram Setu, the actor narrated a story from the Ramayana, and made this appeal to his fans...
18/01/2021 5:21 PMupdated: 18/01/2021 5:24 PM
Gurwinder S.28 minutes
why don't you appear for our farmers, other issues like joblessness, women safety... Please do something useful... Support Farmers... Our Annadatta...
Abdul R.6 hours
Promoting sangis ideology with making religious flims
Vishal V.8 hours
All PR propoganda all he want tou is to buy his fim tickets. His stratergy is no other than salman this guy is marketing his films in name of patriotism and branding humself as a GOOD BOY. But had no courage to say a word about sushant or his justice. These people are real coward and fake heroes. Boycott boycoot bollywood
Surjo F.8 hours
"Hum mein se kuchh vaanar bane..." Tu bann jaa bsdk. Humlog insaan banke hi khush hai.
Abhishek G.8 hours
Jo Jo hasa 😆 sabki fati na🤭😉🤭😉fati na...........
Fassi A.8 hours
Hindutva terrorism
Mohamed S.9 hours
Haramzada!
Narender S.9 hours
Not a single word on farmers protests, shameful This govt has bought media, courts, police And now actors too
Shafiqul M.10 hours
shame on you, blady sheat
Zuhaib M.11 hours
Hafeez Ur Rehman sajid bhai ta hum appeal kare de
Sacky Z.11 hours
He once said why do we need to give milk to idols and here he is promoting. Lol
Sohail S.12 hours
Hypocrite fuk😂
Amar S.12 hours
Tanu punjabi vich gallan den nu dil karda
Debajit D.12 hours
Jay Sri Ram🥰🥰🥰
Amar S.12 hours
Singha di dastaar ban ke paisa kumaya. Learn to be like a Singh and donate like them. You're just another one of Modi's dogs
عمر ا.13 hours
Bhakt of BJP
Billie A.13 hours
Thought he was a decent person..just another Modi chumcha...ask the billionaires for money they have plenty to throw around at the expense of hardworking farmers! 😡😡😡
عمر ا.13 hours
Bhakt if you real indian why not talking about mosque
Kevin D.14 hours
In OMG through the movie he gave a clear msg not to spend money in temples instead give to the needy now he is asking to donate. PUCHTA HEY BHARAT😁😁😁
Praveen S.16 hours
Tu chup kar phekuu