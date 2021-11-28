back
All Hail The Speakers of Indian Parliament
If you've ever wondered who had the toughest job in politics, say 'aye' no more... As the winter session starts, let's remember the contenders!
28/11/2021 1:27 PM
- 161.9K
- 1.7K
- 26
26 comments
Aru A.4 hours
Guck ads
Raj K.5 hours
Why do Indian talk with their hands and loud voice.
Abhishek C.8 hours
Gaurav beth jagiye beta...bohut kuch samajhna nai jindagi mein 😂😂😂
Mannu J.12 hours
School wali feeling ! They are our ministers 👏👏
Neelutpal D.12 hours
dekh comedy dekh....
Amal R.15 hours
The most funny part is the members of parliament don't know the etiquettes of perliament are inse achha to schools and colleges mein jo youth parliament hota hain usmein achha etiquettes follow hota hain 😂😂😂
Chatterjee M.a day
Public kis kis ko bhejte hai parliament me as their representative ... It's their reflections only
Paramita D.2 days
Fish market live😂
Amit J.2 days
Sare chor ek jagha milte hai to yahi hota h 😂
Wang D.2 days
🙈
Ankit M.2 days
When Sumitra Mahajan Ji said,"Gaurav baitho beta, bahut kuch samajhna hai zindagi me". I felt that.🧡😄
Nishant M.2 days
Primary class students are more disciplined than these MPs.
Akash S.2 days
Respect to speakers for keeping these hooligans politicians in check. Looks like a tough job.
Supriya A.2 days
Hats off to the Speakers of Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha etc.. They truly have a lot of patience in them to handle such spoilt children...
Rupam C.2 days
I just adoreeeee Sumitra Mahajan ji 😍
Hitesh S.2 days
There should be code of discipline in the parliament. No nonsense should be tolerated. Freedom of speech or expression does not mean idiotic actions as such. Its time the next generation takes charge and rectifies all this. Stop idiotic narebazzi
Mandar A.3 days
Somnath Chatterjee was an excellent parliamentarian and speaker I have ever seen!👍
Bunty A.3 days
Miss P.A.Sangma . The most effective & impartial speaker ever. He tried to impart right manners to the members. Took efforts to ensure proper decorum at all time. But than we r Indians. Things hv only gone downhill. And since 2014, things r going down the rabbit hole. It is no more an " August " house. But a wonderland with colorful characters
Tashi D.3 days
Animals are absolutely uncivilized Animals: did u see Indian parliament n its members?
Akshay W.3 days
Late Somnath Chatterjee was the Best LokSabha speaker we had. 10 Time MP, Highly Qualified His Ethical Professionalism towords the Book Of Law / Constitution.