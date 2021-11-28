back

All Hail The Speakers of Indian Parliament

If you've ever wondered who had the toughest job in politics, say 'aye' no more... As the winter session starts, let's remember the contenders!

28/11/2021 1:27 PM
  • 161.9K
  • 26

Politics

26 comments

  • Aru A.
    4 hours

    Guck ads

  • Raj K.
    5 hours

    Why do Indian talk with their hands and loud voice.

  • Abhishek C.
    8 hours

    Gaurav beth jagiye beta...bohut kuch samajhna nai jindagi mein 😂😂😂

  • Mannu J.
    12 hours

    School wali feeling ! They are our ministers 👏👏

  • Neelutpal D.
    12 hours

    dekh comedy dekh....

  • Amal R.
    15 hours

    The most funny part is the members of parliament don't know the etiquettes of perliament are inse achha to schools and colleges mein jo youth parliament hota hain usmein achha etiquettes follow hota hain 😂😂😂

  • Chatterjee M.
    a day

    Public kis kis ko bhejte hai parliament me as their representative ... It's their reflections only

  • Paramita D.
    2 days

    Fish market live😂

  • Amit J.
    2 days

    Sare chor ek jagha milte hai to yahi hota h 😂

  • Wang D.
    2 days

    🙈

  • Ankit M.
    2 days

    When Sumitra Mahajan Ji said,"Gaurav baitho beta, bahut kuch samajhna hai zindagi me". I felt that.🧡😄

  • Nishant M.
    2 days

    Primary class students are more disciplined than these MPs.

  • Akash S.
    2 days

    Respect to speakers for keeping these hooligans politicians in check. Looks like a tough job.

  • Supriya A.
    2 days

    Hats off to the Speakers of Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha etc.. They truly have a lot of patience in them to handle such spoilt children...

  • Rupam C.
    2 days

    I just adoreeeee Sumitra Mahajan ji 😍

  • Hitesh S.
    2 days

    There should be code of discipline in the parliament. No nonsense should be tolerated. Freedom of speech or expression does not mean idiotic actions as such. Its time the next generation takes charge and rectifies all this. Stop idiotic narebazzi

  • Mandar A.
    3 days

    Somnath Chatterjee was an excellent parliamentarian and speaker I have ever seen!👍

  • Bunty A.
    3 days

    Miss P.A.Sangma . The most effective & impartial speaker ever. He tried to impart right manners to the members. Took efforts to ensure proper decorum at all time. But than we r Indians. Things hv only gone downhill. And since 2014, things r going down the rabbit hole. It is no more an " August " house. But a wonderland with colorful characters

  • Tashi D.
    3 days

    Animals are absolutely uncivilized Animals: did u see Indian parliament n its members?

  • Akshay W.
    3 days

    Late Somnath Chatterjee was the Best LokSabha speaker we had. 10 Time MP, Highly Qualified His Ethical Professionalism towords the Book Of Law / Constitution.

