All Is Not Well At These Coronavirus Isolation Wards

These isolation wards for people arriving in New Delhi did not make for reassuring visuals. 😓😓

03/19/2020 10:49 AMupdated: 03/19/2020 1:40 PM
  • 19.6k
  • 98

93 comments

  • Abdul R.
    2 hours

    Still better than wards compared to UP & bihar.

  • Raj J.
    2 hours

    Chup sab changa si. Just come to balcony and shout “ Go corona go “ !

  • Chandru I.
    7 hours

    Be glad you are getting a place for quarantine! You get to live and let others live due to this. Next time self quarantine yourself in your home in whichever country you go to.

  • Pushpinder B.
    7 hours

    https://www.facebook.com/756975891180078/posts/1342749919269336/ Plz do share the condition of Pakistan camps too, I challenge you brut ( biased media)

  • Pushpinder B.
    7 hours

    Plz ask the people who are complaining, how much tax they are paying annually ???

  • Apurva B.
    9 hours

    Brut India admin aap positive videos nahi bana sakte to kum se kum negativity to mut failao

  • CA G.
    9 hours

    So Now you are opposing Kejriwal You have lost it

  • Padma K.
    9 hours

    Spending lakhs to enjoy foreign vacation but bringing disease free of cost n expecting 5star facilities d moment d they land in India....WOW they certainly deserve jail term not just detention 😡 Brut India why don't you take care of them at ur expense 😏

  • Vishnuratha P.
    10 hours

    Who allowed u inside isolation facility?do not create panic

  • Madhu K.
    10 hours

    Instead of sponcering shahinbagh protest sponcer should donate money to have best facility's . At the same time reponsible citizen also should not expect five star facilities.it is medical emergency.

  • Saurabh T.
    11 hours

    Tu ek aisa admin hai "जिसके हाथ मे सोने का कटोरा भी देदो तो भीख ही मांगेगा"

  • Raghupathi M.
    11 hours

    Shouldn't call brute india , it should be called brute brutal , this news is not the need of the time ,some thing is better then nothing . Why don't you show what is happening in tafran in Pakistan ?

  • Jesuraj P.
    11 hours

    Precaution is better than cure. Y government allowed foreigners except Indians inside India............

  • Geetchandra S.
    11 hours

    Many local level hospitals do not have clean toilets. Shortage of water, disinfectants, and manpower for cleaning could be the main reasons. Many are really horrible.

  • Shivam K.
    11 hours

    Not poor but conditions are worst at govt hospitals. Our govt hospitals can't handle any fatalities.

  • Ashish Y.
    11 hours

    Iran se lelo treatment jab yaha itti problem h toa

  • Shakti V.
    12 hours

    Pictures doesn't look bad..

  • Nishantsalecha J.
    13 hours

    Brutt stop showing negativity in emergency

  • Dath R.
    13 hours

    These visuals show nothing... 70% of Indians live in conditions worse than what's shown in the video... This is not a picnic... Please stay calm

  • Raju B.
    13 hours

    This for very emergency treatment not for trip or any celebration. Git it ..🏃🏃🏃