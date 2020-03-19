back
All Is Not Well At These Coronavirus Isolation Wards
These isolation wards for people arriving in New Delhi did not make for reassuring visuals. 😓😓
03/19/2020 10:49 AMupdated: 03/19/2020 1:40 PM
93 comments
Abdul R.2 hours
Still better than wards compared to UP & bihar.
Raj J.2 hours
Chup sab changa si. Just come to balcony and shout “ Go corona go “ !
Chandru I.7 hours
Be glad you are getting a place for quarantine! You get to live and let others live due to this. Next time self quarantine yourself in your home in whichever country you go to.
Pushpinder B.7 hours
https://www.facebook.com/756975891180078/posts/1342749919269336/ Plz do share the condition of Pakistan camps too, I challenge you brut ( biased media)
Pushpinder B.7 hours
Plz ask the people who are complaining, how much tax they are paying annually ???
Apurva B.9 hours
Brut India admin aap positive videos nahi bana sakte to kum se kum negativity to mut failao
CA G.9 hours
So Now you are opposing Kejriwal You have lost it
Padma K.9 hours
Spending lakhs to enjoy foreign vacation but bringing disease free of cost n expecting 5star facilities d moment d they land in India....WOW they certainly deserve jail term not just detention 😡 Brut India why don't you take care of them at ur expense 😏
Vishnuratha P.10 hours
Who allowed u inside isolation facility?do not create panic
Madhu K.10 hours
Instead of sponcering shahinbagh protest sponcer should donate money to have best facility's . At the same time reponsible citizen also should not expect five star facilities.it is medical emergency.
Saurabh T.11 hours
Tu ek aisa admin hai "जिसके हाथ मे सोने का कटोरा भी देदो तो भीख ही मांगेगा"
Raghupathi M.11 hours
Shouldn't call brute india , it should be called brute brutal , this news is not the need of the time ,some thing is better then nothing . Why don't you show what is happening in tafran in Pakistan ?
Jesuraj P.11 hours
Precaution is better than cure. Y government allowed foreigners except Indians inside India............
Geetchandra S.11 hours
Many local level hospitals do not have clean toilets. Shortage of water, disinfectants, and manpower for cleaning could be the main reasons. Many are really horrible.
Shivam K.11 hours
Not poor but conditions are worst at govt hospitals. Our govt hospitals can't handle any fatalities.
Ashish Y.11 hours
Iran se lelo treatment jab yaha itti problem h toa
Shakti V.12 hours
Pictures doesn't look bad..
Nishantsalecha J.13 hours
Brutt stop showing negativity in emergency
Dath R.13 hours
These visuals show nothing... 70% of Indians live in conditions worse than what's shown in the video... This is not a picnic... Please stay calm
Raju B.13 hours
This for very emergency treatment not for trip or any celebration. Git it ..🏃🏃🏃