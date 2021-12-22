All You Need To Know About Omicron

How Mithila Palkar Won Over Her Bhau
An Orphan's Struggle For A Passport
CM Or PM: Who Inaugurated Kolkata's Health Facility First?
The Surya Namaskar Story
Akhilesh Yadav Is Sure Of The BJP’s Defeat
Sidhu On PM Security Breach Row
Thank you sister.
No it was discovered firstly in the Netherlands not Botswana or South Africa. Please get your facts right. South Africa exposed it whilst it was kept quiet in Europe. It was just one case that was detected in Botswana.
Omicron Variant Was in Western Europe Days Before First Identified in Southern Africa
November 30, 2021 9:19 AM
VOA News
￼
A passenger waits for a Covid-19 test at the Schiphol airport, Netherlands, Nov. 29, 2021.
New evidence has revealed that the omicron variant of the coronavirus was already present in western Europe well before the first cases were officially identified in southern Africa.
Authorities in the Netherlands said Tuesday that it detected the variant in test samples as early as November 19 -- a full week before the positive cases detected last Friday among passengers who arrived in Amsterdam on a flight from South Africa. My source of information is from. www.voanews.com
How much money you took to publish this video on omicron
virus ta bhalo kore dek 🤣🥵
she just pointed the symptoms which I am having right now
How much u get paid for it? Shame on you,,,don't bother your near n dear face ur karma..
Samje Omicron ke baare menn..😇
Thanks god Rahulji is in US to find solution to this problem
Doctor is so cute ☺️☺️ how she is doing a great job.
Hey brut
Who is the anchor ?
Shono
This girl is paid by politicians this girl bitch
I also heard that omicron infrom prime minister that i will be visiting other countries till india election is over...
Just don't understand why she took a long time to explain.
leaders say you wash hands and face to be safe from corona.
Why it can't be stopped then?.
Why can't these sorta experts stop this?.
Ppl only need likes here.
Nonsense
Proud of you.
Man made virus .... good way to control population.. use mask and sanitizer everywhere now ,no life without mask
Stop beleiving everything that you see on the internet and Don't trust these doctors blindly. Remember first panic and chaos is created in order to sell the drug and treatment.
More the transmissibility less deadliness 🙄
dekh
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
84 comments
Kumar J.3 days
Thank you sister.
Hassen K.4 days
No it was discovered firstly in the Netherlands not Botswana or South Africa. Please get your facts right. South Africa exposed it whilst it was kept quiet in Europe. It was just one case that was detected in Botswana. Omicron Variant Was in Western Europe Days Before First Identified in Southern Africa November 30, 2021 9:19 AM VOA News ￼ A passenger waits for a Covid-19 test at the Schiphol airport, Netherlands, Nov. 29, 2021. New evidence has revealed that the omicron variant of the coronavirus was already present in western Europe well before the first cases were officially identified in southern Africa. Authorities in the Netherlands said Tuesday that it detected the variant in test samples as early as November 19 -- a full week before the positive cases detected last Friday among passengers who arrived in Amsterdam on a flight from South Africa. My source of information is from. www.voanews.com
Shallu S.6 days
How much money you took to publish this video on omicron
Subhojit P.7 days
virus ta bhalo kore dek 🤣🥵
Siddhartha A.04/01/2022 18:51
she just pointed the symptoms which I am having right now
Harshit M.04/01/2022 16:54
How much u get paid for it? Shame on you,,,don't bother your near n dear face ur karma..
Maadhav G.04/01/2022 16:15
Samje Omicron ke baare menn..😇
Navneet R.04/01/2022 15:48
Thanks god Rahulji is in US to find solution to this problem
Vipin M.04/01/2022 14:45
Doctor is so cute ☺️☺️ how she is doing a great job.
Pankaj C.04/01/2022 13:27
Hey brut Who is the anchor ?
Abhijit M.04/01/2022 12:03
Shono
Tashi P.04/01/2022 10:58
This girl is paid by politicians this girl bitch
Achano L.03/01/2022 17:19
I also heard that omicron infrom prime minister that i will be visiting other countries till india election is over...
Daniel R.03/01/2022 11:55
Just don't understand why she took a long time to explain. leaders say you wash hands and face to be safe from corona. Why it can't be stopped then?. Why can't these sorta experts stop this?. Ppl only need likes here.
Samriddha R.03/01/2022 10:58
Nonsense
Azhar J.02/01/2022 18:50
Proud of you.
Swati S.02/01/2022 11:34
Man made virus .... good way to control population.. use mask and sanitizer everywhere now ,no life without mask
Jay M.02/01/2022 09:37
Stop beleiving everything that you see on the internet and Don't trust these doctors blindly. Remember first panic and chaos is created in order to sell the drug and treatment.
Shirsha C.02/01/2022 07:28
More the transmissibility less deadliness 🙄
Souptik G.02/01/2022 02:47
dekh