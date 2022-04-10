back
All you need to know about oral sex
Can you get STIs from oral sex? Can semen cure headaches? This doctor answers it all.
10/04/2022 1:27 PM
13 comments
Noor M.11/04/2022 08:21
Pagal k bache
Premkumar M.11/04/2022 01:35
This was honestly super funny and educational… Enjoyed this really…😂🖤🗿✨
Brut India11/04/2022 01:26
Thought STDs couldn’t make their way without penetrative sex? This doctor bursts that myth:
Nitin C.10/04/2022 18:57
🥳
Dibakar G.10/04/2022 17:04
Does semen cure coronavirus? Let's try ! Modi government must appreciate that too beside 🐂 dung
L D.10/04/2022 16:22
Brut is getting BRUTAL
Anil D.10/04/2022 15:51
Kya faltu log hai yaar..
Enkawla R.10/04/2022 14:20
Oral Sex with tf Condom. What the hell happened on this world😂 no pleasure to meet, just only blueberry or Strawberry Flavor smell. Does it taste...?
Kafayat U.10/04/2022 14:19
education ke ezafa wafa 😜🤣
Biju S.10/04/2022 14:18
Thanks for the dental dam info. 😎 All talks related to oral sex mostly talk about only blowjob
Zaffar H.10/04/2022 13:47
this guy will put women off sex for life...😅😅😂😂🤣🤣
Bhara K.10/04/2022 13:47
Bro! Don’t spoilt it for the rest of us.
Harsh J.10/04/2022 13:37
I will wait for Arnab sir's analysis on this issue ..His journalistic abilities will unearth the truth behind this and give us a holistic view of this issue