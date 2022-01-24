back

Allu Arjun: Taking India By Storm

Can someone from Telugu cinema rule the hearts and minds of entire India? This guy’s journey might offer some answers.

21/01/2022 1:57 PMupdated: 24/01/2022 11:08 PM
  • 374K
  • 118

92 comments

  • Gina S.
    19 hours

    He is an fantastic actor..

  • Lucy O.
    2 days

    His my favorite actor

  • Aam P.
    2 days

  • David C.
    2 days

    Allu Arjun superstar

  • Nishal P.
    4 days

    Awesome 😊

  • RJ R.
    4 days

    What a action hero

  • Siddhant S.
    4 days

    !!

  • Madhu R.
    4 days

    He is my crush re❤️❤️❤️❤️

  • Sagar G.
    5 days

    ANDHRA AADIPTHYAM TELUGU FILM INDUSTRY LO NATTUKOTTUKU POVVAALE. Telngana nidra le.... We will not tolerate Andhra region male actors domination in Telugu Film Industry. JAI TELANGANA !!

  • Sagar G.
    5 days

    Allu gani success secret "" NEPOTISM NEPOTISM NEPOTISM "" 😂 😂 😂

  • Sagar G.
    5 days

    Tollywood is house full of Andhra region Nepokids 😂 😂

  • Sagar G.
    5 days

    Pusha fire kadu. Nepotism living item 😂 😂 😂

  • Anantha N.
    5 days

    .. G balaupu chudu thammudu !! 😂

  • Akshay D.
    5 days

    🔥है 🔥 🌹 समझे क्या🎯

  • Kiran S.
    6 days

    Thaggedele

  • Suhasinni C.
    6 days

    Superb allu arjun dance

  • Madhu S.
    6 days

    Ab bollywood toh gaya , bollywood chuttiye actors ko leke film banaate hai, jo bhi kaabil hai unko chance nhi mil raha ...ab South Indian films are ruling Indian film industry 👌

  • Anupam V.
    6 days

    pushpa full movie Hindi dubbed 24 January raat 9 pm live on YouTube Tab link watch video 👇 and set reminder https://youtu.be/yOkSOS0RiZg

  • Anoop S.
    6 days

    his "Pushpa" is like gabbar singh in sholay had gabbar be a hero in the movie, amazing performance 😀

  • Smd S.
    6 days

    Feeling proud...His fan since 2007

