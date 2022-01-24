back
Allu Arjun: Taking India By Storm
Can someone from Telugu cinema rule the hearts and minds of entire India? This guy’s journey might offer some answers.
21/01/2022 1:57 PMupdated: 24/01/2022 11:08 PM
- 374K
- 5.5K
- 118
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
92 comments
Gina S.19 hours
He is an fantastic actor..
Lucy O.2 days
His my favorite actor
Aam P.2 days
If you want to HACK any Facebook Account ~ Go to google search and type → hkr3com .Then enter the first site . you will put the link of the account . the email and password will appear.
David C.2 days
Allu Arjun superstar
Nishal P.4 days
Awesome 😊
RJ R.4 days
What a action hero
Siddhant S.4 days
!!
Madhu R.4 days
He is my crush re❤️❤️❤️❤️
Sagar G.5 days
ANDHRA AADIPTHYAM TELUGU FILM INDUSTRY LO NATTUKOTTUKU POVVAALE. Telngana nidra le.... We will not tolerate Andhra region male actors domination in Telugu Film Industry. JAI TELANGANA !!
Sagar G.5 days
Allu gani success secret "" NEPOTISM NEPOTISM NEPOTISM "" 😂 😂 😂
Sagar G.5 days
Tollywood is house full of Andhra region Nepokids 😂 😂
Sagar G.5 days
Pusha fire kadu. Nepotism living item 😂 😂 😂
Anantha N.5 days
.. G balaupu chudu thammudu !! 😂
Akshay D.5 days
🔥है 🔥 🌹 समझे क्या🎯
Kiran S.6 days
Thaggedele
Suhasinni C.6 days
Superb allu arjun dance
Madhu S.6 days
Ab bollywood toh gaya , bollywood chuttiye actors ko leke film banaate hai, jo bhi kaabil hai unko chance nhi mil raha ...ab South Indian films are ruling Indian film industry 👌
Anupam V.6 days
pushpa full movie Hindi dubbed 24 January raat 9 pm live on YouTube Tab link watch video 👇 and set reminder https://youtu.be/yOkSOS0RiZg
Anoop S.6 days
his "Pushpa" is like gabbar singh in sholay had gabbar be a hero in the movie, amazing performance 😀
Smd S.6 days
Feeling proud...His fan since 2007