Ambani And Nadella Connect On Digital India
"The digital infrastructure at stadium hosting Trump better than anywhere in the world." Mukesh Ambani spoke to Satya Nadella about the strength of India’s mobile networks. 📱 ⚠️ Warning: the following video includes images and audio some viewers may find upsetting or disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.
02/26/2020 11:11 AM
Sheikh A.2 days
From 6pm to 10pm your Jio Network doesn't work Ambani Ji
Vikrant M.2 days
Watching this video at an avg speed of 100kbps. Thanks Jio for this progress...
Raj V.2 days
Why is this video buffering
Rinku K.3 days
Totally bakwas... Jio network is worst
Sayan D.3 days
Even watching this video my jio buffers 2 times ... Well digital india is trying it's best but it seems it's not the best at all...lol
Manas D.4 days
However jio is shit...😡
Mandar M.5 days
I move around in southeast asia, the network in just emerging countries like Myanmar and Cambodia seem far better than in India. The network here in Mumbai itself drops so often. Cheap data is also being used to spread hate n violence in India in the name of hindu-muslim binary. The content india produces for mass consumption is mostly in Hindi and of extremely poor quality. Abject Poverty has reduced but majority of people are just outside the line of poverty. The gains achieved by cheap data are not reflecting well and India’s economy is declining. If we do hindu- muslim then we will be despised and made irrelevant. Digital India is a violent joke in Kashmir.
Banhishikha D.02/27/2020 06:28
Mobile networks are strong indeed...That's why it had to be cut in Assam and Kashmir and that's why everyone's seeing what's happening in Delhi and that's why the paid godi media will not be able to brainwash all of us and dissent will not be choked...in a way Thanks Ambani...❤👏
Aravind C.02/27/2020 05:43
Just google the data speeds around world and India... Its not even at par..
Tp R.02/27/2020 02:15
The main reason for India s technology development is because of our great PM MODI JI
Indirajain J.02/27/2020 01:56
Wao too good sir
Lok N.02/26/2020 19:24
Great intiatives, may stay blessed with visionary vision & highest most developing strength always.
Ankit S.02/26/2020 18:19
This MC admin have rights to criticise anyone at anytime. Boot licker of some kind of ideology and terrorists
Bidesh P.02/26/2020 12:50
Ha wo hi baki he
Murugan B.02/26/2020 12:37
I'm with Airtel
Akash M.02/26/2020 12:18
Jio to abhi bhi singal nahi pakad raha but.
Pradyumna K.02/26/2020 11:58
Evrything is OK, Brut India wants ambani to fund them hence they are trying to downgrade him
Sahil B.02/26/2020 11:54
Reliance is India's pride.
Aditya S.02/26/2020 11:32
Kabhi train journey kiya kro pta chalega jio ka network ke bare mein🙏🙏
Harsha M.02/26/2020 11:31
Watching in JIO connection with lots of buffering 😎