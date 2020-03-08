back
Amit Shah’s Old Take On Stemming Covid-19
As Amit Shah receives Covid-19 care at Gurgaon’s Medanta hospital, here’s a throwback to his views on how Delhi and India were fighting the disease back in June.
08/03/2020 12:33 PM
- 202.6k
- 1.7k
- 113
104 comments
Aakriti S.2 days
Thank god atleast delhi is in hands of kejriwal not in rinkiya kay papa
Hirak D.2 days
A big nuisance.
Devashish J.3 days
Crap spitting minister
Indiana J.3 days
WTF. His covid positivity proved as planned. Jio lal peela hara neela. Kab tak chalega aise. Chutti le lete bhai iski koi jaroorat nahi thi. Ab kya bechne ka processing chalraha hai.
Kaliyaperumal4 days
ஒன்னும் புரியவில்லை
Ovais I.4 days
Central government is still sleeping for other states except delhi
Sohil V.5 days
Uper ram ke pass jayega tu pig 🐷 aoulad
Sohil V.5 days
Gunda hey sala 😡
Bidyut K.5 days
All chatukars or journalists are always there.
Zihad H.5 days
Rajib this is not humanity
Prakhar T.5 days
Liberandu ji gurgaon Hariyana m aata hai 😂
Rohan S.5 days
all lies What a Shame on you the government
Kamal B.5 days
मोदीजी भागवतजी अमितजी योगीजी आपकी सदा जय हो भगवान आपको लंबी उम्र दे
Vinayak B.5 days
Adv Ravi Singh bhai kya khna chahenge aap is baare me
Gaurav S.6 days
Good public stunt and Godi Media is on fire as usual 😷
Ajit S.6 days
Our leadership and people have done a wonderful job in control of crises India with meagre resources and the stage of developing economy has done a wonderful job the way central and state leadership has worked across the party line is an example and role model for the world to follow the situation warranted unbridled power of state with people cooperation it was evident in India inspection of greed selfish behaviour show by certain sections of society nation response was of unity and strength certain immoral and corrupt individual wanted to take advantage of situation but that was tackled deftly by state authorities and government congratulations to India leadership and people for voulantarly cooperation
Prakash K.6 days
Brut India you also seem to be changing parties. What went behind scenes ???
Tenzing N.6 days
🤣🤣🤣🤣
Rezwanul I.6 days
Where's patanjali vaccine?