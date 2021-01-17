back

An Actor’s Journey Ft. Sunil Grover

RJ Sud to Gutthi to Gurpal… Sunil Grover redefined comedy in television with his heartwarming performances. Now, he is all set to step into the world of OTT in Amazon Prime Video’s Tandav. This video has been produced in partnership with a brand

17/01/2021 10:27 AM
  • 734.9K
  • 193

And even more

  1. 4:00

    An Actor’s Journey Ft. Sunil Grover

  2. 1:43

    Digital Afterlife: Can You Live Forever?

  3. 1:56

    Mythical Paatal Lok Vs Real Paatal Lok

  4. 2:27

    4 Women Share Their First Adulting Moment

  5. 1:01

    The Influence Female Friendships Have On Careers

  6. 2:02

    History Behind The Hunters

166 comments

  • Samarth S.
    4 hours

    saley chutiya , tu tandav me hai na ? Sharm nahi aayi Bsdk ? Bc

  • Lego O.
    10 hours

    Love you sunil

  • Viren G.
    13 hours

    U r awesome

  • CH S.
    14 hours

    I love this gay 💝 my fave actor Love you from Pakistan ✌

  • Ashim S.
    17 hours

    Dhansu acting

  • Mandir C.
    17 hours

    Right guy wrong place 🙄

  • Zenobia P.
    17 hours

    Formidable actor

  • Rajeev R.
    18 hours

    Where r u pls.comw.bk

  • Arjun J.
    20 hours

    I really appreciate everything that this person do as an actor. Most favourite is dr.Gulati.

  • Shanti L.
    20 hours

    Talented actor😍😍

  • Janet T.
    20 hours

    Ahh so he's the one😮

  • Sandeep D.
    20 hours

    U r just unbelievable ...sala tkla kapil

  • Nobit R.
    21 hours

    Thats the specialty of those Sunil Sir😍 and all comedian. I think who can do comic act.Can act in any and every genre 😍.

  • Yogendra J.
    21 hours

    In fact I am so proud of you that you left the fuckdd up comedy show with that mediocre guy .. you are super talented and God bless you

  • Sudarshan P.
    21 hours

    We love your performance 👍🌹

  • Ali A.
    21 hours

    Great actor man I personally like him too much for his work

  • Krunal R.
    a day

    Ye banda kapil se aage nikal jayega

  • Javed S.
    a day

    Superb actor loved his performance in Tandav.

  • Imtiaz A.
    a day

    Sunil Grover is incredible actor and his comic timing and sense of humor is natural and perfect. I used to watch The Kapil sharma show regularly till sunil was in the show. After him show is also not complete, and here we came to know a new serious character in sunil. Love you sunil Grover especially for gulati, guthi, pidhu Singh, 😹🤣😍

  • Ameer S.
    a day

    He is a actor. Pure entertainer

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.