An Actor’s Journey Ft. Sunil Grover
RJ Sud to Gutthi to Gurpal… Sunil Grover redefined comedy in television with his heartwarming performances. Now, he is all set to step into the world of OTT in Amazon Prime Video’s Tandav. This video has been produced in partnership with a brand
17/01/2021 10:27 AM
- 734.9K
- 9.6K
- 193
166 comments
Samarth S.4 hours
saley chutiya , tu tandav me hai na ? Sharm nahi aayi Bsdk ? Bc
Lego O.10 hours
Love you sunil
Viren G.13 hours
U r awesome
CH S.14 hours
I love this gay 💝 my fave actor Love you from Pakistan ✌
Ashim S.17 hours
Dhansu acting
Mandir C.17 hours
Right guy wrong place 🙄
Zenobia P.17 hours
Formidable actor
Rajeev R.18 hours
Where r u pls.comw.bk
Arjun J.20 hours
I really appreciate everything that this person do as an actor. Most favourite is dr.Gulati.
Shanti L.20 hours
Talented actor😍😍
Janet T.20 hours
Ahh so he's the one😮
Sandeep D.20 hours
U r just unbelievable ...sala tkla kapil
Nobit R.21 hours
Thats the specialty of those Sunil Sir😍 and all comedian. I think who can do comic act.Can act in any and every genre 😍.
Yogendra J.21 hours
In fact I am so proud of you that you left the fuckdd up comedy show with that mediocre guy .. you are super talented and God bless you
Sudarshan P.21 hours
We love your performance 👍🌹
Ali A.21 hours
Great actor man I personally like him too much for his work
Krunal R.a day
Ye banda kapil se aage nikal jayega
Javed S.a day
Superb actor loved his performance in Tandav.
Imtiaz A.a day
Sunil Grover is incredible actor and his comic timing and sense of humor is natural and perfect. I used to watch The Kapil sharma show regularly till sunil was in the show. After him show is also not complete, and here we came to know a new serious character in sunil. Love you sunil Grover especially for gulati, guthi, pidhu Singh, 😹🤣😍
Ameer S.a day
He is a actor. Pure entertainer