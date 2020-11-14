back

An Apple Device Controls This Orchard

A lawyer in Himachal has just transformed his orchard into a smart farm.

14/11/2020 5:27 AM
  • 178.5K
  • 94

55 comments

  • Yogeshwar M.
    5 days

    Simply Wow.. Inspirational!!

  • Manjeet K.
    6 days

    Ggood job

  • Simranjeet S.
    6 days

    If life gives u tejasvi, be dogra nt yadav.. 😁🤘.. All the bst buddy.

  • Nirmala K.
    7 days

    Hope your story inspire others who are in the same situation as you are

  • Sanjay S.
    7 days

    Truly Innovative 👏

  • Nitin S.
    7 days

    Many congratulations Dogra saab

  • Jalaj D.
    20/11/2020 06:24

    Brilliant Man 👍

  • Brut India
    19/11/2020 14:13

    This farmer has invented a unique device too! https://fb.watch/1SdGtAbM58/

  • Pooja S.
    19/11/2020 12:55

    look at this!!!

  • Abhijeet U.
    18/11/2020 17:26

    Excellent.,kudos to Mr. Dogra. Innovation and cost effective technology combined to give synergetic output

  • Kavita P.
    18/11/2020 16:47

    So interesting!!

  • Poonam P.
    18/11/2020 15:08

    OMG! I salute you man.

  • Ashish M.
    18/11/2020 13:25

    Great Mr dogra.

  • Pooja A.
    18/11/2020 09:44

    Superb

  • Anuradha D.
    18/11/2020 02:53

    Great

  • Sachin S.
    17/11/2020 16:49

    Great work. We are proud of you Mr Dogra

  • Kumar B.
    17/11/2020 09:45

    Do you export to U.K. I used to love Kashmiri red apples till 1975 and still miss them

  • Manu A.
    16/11/2020 13:08

    great Example for the plan buddy

  • Parshwa S.
    16/11/2020 05:50

    aap b laga lo

  • Janee Y.
    16/11/2020 04:07

    yai

