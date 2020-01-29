back

An Interview With Indian Student Stuck In Wuhan

Cooped up in her room in Wuhan, Monica Sethuraman says she could run out of supplies in two weeks if things don’t improve in China. The PhD student spoke to Brut India about being caught at the centre of the deadly Wuhan coronavirus outbreak.

01/29/2020 5:57 PM
120 comments

  • RaHul S.
    7 hours

    are you guys fucking mad..seriously i have all my sympathies for them but its not a solution to bring them in here and spread the virus here too..think smart

  • T T.
    8 hours

    may the situation improve soon!

  • Ch S.
    9 hours

    This all peoples just remebers their own country in need ...otherwise they will only enjoy let them die too

  • Robin M.
    a day

    Is this the same girl or relative of either a spokesperson of the either two...congress...bjp...she was in some kind of religion debate within herself...

  • K-raw P.
    a day

    Dont come back india we dont need u stay there happily

  • Thurein R.
    a day

    Have anyone noticed? Brut's journalist name Haziq Qadri??

  • Animesh L.
    a day

    Ye China may MAN VS WILD aata hai kya Wahi dekhlo behan

  • Diyala B.
    a day

    such pandemonic situation

  • Kumar K.
    a day

    Our nation INDIA will do smthg to our resident out of wuhan .dont worry .JAIHIND

  • Rahul H.
    2 days

    Well I think it's a foolish request from indian government.... the virus is not going to distinguish between Indian n Chinese people....

  • Felix A.
    2 days

    May God 🙏 blessed on you people of China.

  • Sajid K.
    2 days

    Go to home

  • Flowers A.
    2 days

    Now feel the pain how muslims in detention

  • Sanku P.
    2 days

    Don't worry political will is very strong in India right now just have faith in system and God will be okay

  • Nomi R.
    2 days

    May Allah help you all

  • Rajat D.
    2 days

    Already evacuation is happening.

  • Nur S.
    2 days

    Fasting like Muslims do is the best thing to do at this critical period to limit ourselves from high usage of groceries.

  • Panash F.
    2 days

    So what do you think about uyughur muslim... did it create any fear in ur mind when you were brutally torturing them leave their religion and locking down them in their own land....

  • Anuraaj C.
    2 days

    don't worry... support is on the way to get back all of you ....

  • Dori D.
    2 days

    Next country with coronavirus case is India I bet