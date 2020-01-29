back
An Interview With Indian Student Stuck In Wuhan
Cooped up in her room in Wuhan, Monica Sethuraman says she could run out of supplies in two weeks if things don’t improve in China. The PhD student spoke to Brut India about being caught at the centre of the deadly Wuhan coronavirus outbreak.
01/29/2020 5:57 PM
120 comments
RaHul S.7 hours
are you guys fucking mad..seriously i have all my sympathies for them but its not a solution to bring them in here and spread the virus here too..think smart
T T.8 hours
may the situation improve soon!
Ch S.9 hours
This all peoples just remebers their own country in need ...otherwise they will only enjoy let them die too
Robin M.a day
Is this the same girl or relative of either a spokesperson of the either two...congress...bjp...she was in some kind of religion debate within herself...
K-raw P.a day
Dont come back india we dont need u stay there happily
Thurein R.a day
Have anyone noticed? Brut's journalist name Haziq Qadri??
Animesh L.a day
Ye China may MAN VS WILD aata hai kya Wahi dekhlo behan
Diyala B.a day
such pandemonic situation
Kumar K.a day
Our nation INDIA will do smthg to our resident out of wuhan .dont worry .JAIHIND
Rahul H.2 days
Well I think it's a foolish request from indian government.... the virus is not going to distinguish between Indian n Chinese people....
Felix A.2 days
May God 🙏 blessed on you people of China.
Sajid K.2 days
Go to home
Flowers A.2 days
Now feel the pain how muslims in detention
Sanku P.2 days
Don't worry political will is very strong in India right now just have faith in system and God will be okay
Nomi R.2 days
May Allah help you all
Rajat D.2 days
Already evacuation is happening.
Nur S.2 days
Fasting like Muslims do is the best thing to do at this critical period to limit ourselves from high usage of groceries.
Panash F.2 days
So what do you think about uyughur muslim... did it create any fear in ur mind when you were brutally torturing them leave their religion and locking down them in their own land....
Anuraaj C.2 days
don't worry... support is on the way to get back all of you ....
Dori D.2 days
Next country with coronavirus case is India I bet