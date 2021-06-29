back

An Ode To Hand-painted Movie Posters

This 40 foot hand-painted cut-out of Dhanush is Netflix's attempt to revive a dying art form. #NetflixIndia #JagameThandhiram

29/06/2021 10:27 AM
  • 631.9K
  • 13

10 comments

  • Dhinesh
    6 hours

    கூத்தாடி தேவிடியாபய தூஊஊஊ

  • Pankaj S.
    7 hours

    Love u Dhanush

  • Pankaj S.
    7 hours

    Awesome movie

  • Chäyän S.
    8 hours

    ❤️❤️❤️❤️

  • Rinku H.
    9 hours

    One more Blockbuster on the way …

  • Dev T.
    11 hours

    I love Dhanush ❤️

  • Subhajit C.
    19 hours

    Very nice initiative. good work

  • Soumik D.
    a day

    That is India ...

  • Rajesh S.
    a day

    Good evening

  • L S.
    a day

    ,