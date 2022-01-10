back

An Orphan's Struggle For A Passport

This important identity card is hard to get if you are an orphan. Vishalmridul Mandal told Brut his moving story…

10/01/2022 4:57 PM
  • 45.8K
  • 31

29 comments

  • Purusothama N.
    9 hours

    Government are you sleeping? Please help

  • Chandan K.
    10 hours

    Bhai ese time par nobel Prize winner kailash satyarthi kaha gaye. Unko is mamle ko zarur dekhna chahiye. Police ko paise nahi diye honge na bhai. Police paise le kar imraan khan ko apna baap bana leti hai.

  • Nirmala J.
    14 hours

    Good luck hope you get passport soon

  • Anil K.
    15 hours

    Nobody to help poor, low caste orphan. What a shame.

  • Sita S.
    15 hours

    Wish you all the best. Shame on this system

  • Oliver S.
    15 hours

    Muslim terrorist

  • Kiran S.
    16 hours

    Now that the challenging documentation part is clear, wish you all the best for your passport. Glad to know about orphan exemptions in passport requirement for birth certificate Talking about System, it often disregards the outlier cases, as that can make security compromise too . The system should handle outlier cases by subjecting to some security checks to strike a balance between security and individual recognition

  • Parth S.
    19 hours

    wah wah kya dystem hai. mahan desh ke mahan rules .. ke mahan police... gajab

  • Sonal D.
    19 hours

    Good that you raised this issue in public forum . Good luck and hope you get your passport soon

  • Shardulee S.
    20 hours

    कोशीश करनेवालोंकी हार नहीं होती भाई, लगे रहो, आपका काम हो जायेगा जल्द ही!

  • Dinesh A.
    20 hours

    beta please send me your number or call me

  • Rehana K.
    a day

    Good luck , I don’t understand Indian police and government, why don’t they help the needy . They always put down the poor . Shame on you

  • Brut India
    a day

    Meet the 'mother of orphans'. She made her living by singing and begging in trains when she realised that there were hundreds of children who needed a mother. She then started adopting orphaned and abandoned children. She recently passed away. More about her here: https://indianexpress.com/article/cities/pune/mother-of-orphans-sindhutai-sapkal-dies-7706712/

  • Chandra S.
    a day

    At these times, I wish sushma swaraj madam alive today, she would have solved the issues just with one tweet

  • Tareeta A.
    a day

    Shame on the officials who aren't able to.resolve this.

  • Moses T.
    a day

    Stilll we are strong nation, some smiles are missing in our strong nation

  • Neelam J.
    a day

    Please keep your hopes intact, and positive, it is not fair but keep your efforts on , shame to police and other departments , some one from political party a biggy should help you. May ask Sonu Sood , it just crossed my mind ,he is a good man

