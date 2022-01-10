How Mithila Palkar Won Over Her Bhau
An Orphan's Struggle For A Passport
Government are you sleeping? Please help
Bhai ese time par nobel Prize winner kailash satyarthi kaha gaye. Unko is mamle ko zarur dekhna chahiye. Police ko paise nahi diye honge na bhai. Police paise le kar imraan khan ko apna baap bana leti hai.
Good luck hope you get passport soon
Nobody to help poor, low caste orphan. What a shame.
Wish you all the best. Shame on this system
Muslim terrorist
Now that the challenging documentation part is clear, wish you all the best for your passport.
Glad to know about orphan exemptions in passport requirement for birth certificate
Talking about System, it often disregards the outlier cases, as that can make security compromise too . The system should handle outlier cases by subjecting to some security checks to strike a balance between security and individual recognition
wah wah kya dystem hai. mahan desh ke mahan rules .. ke mahan police... gajab
Good that you raised this issue in public forum . Good luck and hope you get your passport soon
कोशीश करनेवालोंकी हार नहीं होती भाई, लगे रहो, आपका काम हो जायेगा जल्द ही!
beta please send me your number or call me
Good luck , I don’t understand Indian police and government, why don’t they help the needy . They always put down the poor . Shame on you
Meet the 'mother of orphans'. She made her living by singing and begging in trains when she realised that there were hundreds of children who needed a mother. She then started adopting orphaned and abandoned children. She recently passed away. More about her here:
https://indianexpress.com/article/cities/pune/mother-of-orphans-sindhutai-sapkal-dies-7706712/
At these times, I wish sushma swaraj madam alive today, she would have solved the issues just with one tweet
Shame on the officials who aren't able to.resolve this.
Stilll we are strong nation, some smiles are missing in our strong nation
Please keep your hopes intact, and positive, it is not fair but keep your efforts on , shame to police and other departments , some one from political party a biggy should help you. May ask Sonu Sood , it just crossed my mind ,he is a good man
29 comments
Purusothama N.9 hours
Government are you sleeping? Please help
Chandan K.10 hours
Bhai ese time par nobel Prize winner kailash satyarthi kaha gaye. Unko is mamle ko zarur dekhna chahiye. Police ko paise nahi diye honge na bhai. Police paise le kar imraan khan ko apna baap bana leti hai.
Nirmala J.14 hours
Good luck hope you get passport soon
Anil K.15 hours
Nobody to help poor, low caste orphan. What a shame.
Sita S.15 hours
Wish you all the best. Shame on this system
Oliver S.15 hours
Muslim terrorist
Kiran S.16 hours
Now that the challenging documentation part is clear, wish you all the best for your passport. Glad to know about orphan exemptions in passport requirement for birth certificate Talking about System, it often disregards the outlier cases, as that can make security compromise too . The system should handle outlier cases by subjecting to some security checks to strike a balance between security and individual recognition
Parth S.19 hours
wah wah kya dystem hai. mahan desh ke mahan rules .. ke mahan police... gajab
Sonal D.19 hours
Good that you raised this issue in public forum . Good luck and hope you get your passport soon
Shardulee S.20 hours
कोशीश करनेवालोंकी हार नहीं होती भाई, लगे रहो, आपका काम हो जायेगा जल्द ही!
Dinesh A.20 hours
beta please send me your number or call me
Rehana K.a day
Good luck , I don’t understand Indian police and government, why don’t they help the needy . They always put down the poor . Shame on you
Ewa T.a day
Brut Indiaa day
Meet the 'mother of orphans'. She made her living by singing and begging in trains when she realised that there were hundreds of children who needed a mother. She then started adopting orphaned and abandoned children. She recently passed away. More about her here: https://indianexpress.com/article/cities/pune/mother-of-orphans-sindhutai-sapkal-dies-7706712/
Chandra S.a day
At these times, I wish sushma swaraj madam alive today, she would have solved the issues just with one tweet
Tareeta A.a day
Shame on the officials who aren't able to.resolve this.
Moses T.a day
Stilll we are strong nation, some smiles are missing in our strong nation
Neelam J.a day
Please keep your hopes intact, and positive, it is not fair but keep your efforts on , shame to police and other departments , some one from political party a biggy should help you. May ask Sonu Sood , it just crossed my mind ,he is a good man
Aiden M.a day
