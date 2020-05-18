back

Anganwadi Workers Brave Covid-19 Threat

These little-known, poorly-paid workers are at the frontline of India’s war against Covid-19. Some of them are out on the field with no protective gear.

05/18/2020 6:57 AM
43 comments

  • Abdus S.
    4 days

    🙏

  • Anu W.
    5 days

    True salute to you mam

  • Ravikiran N.
    5 days

    Reel life heroes does crores and real life heros does peanuts, irony 😕

  • Sandy R.
    6 days

    Gud job

  • Kajal P.
    7 days

    I am also Aganwari worker...

  • Papu L.
    05/19/2020 04:19

    Fantastic effort! Also request you all to provide hand gloves and mouth mask to BBMP garbage collectors. Every morning they diligently collect garbages from every household.... we are so greatful of them. We tried giving gloves and mouthmask, but thats just for a day. Kindly request your team to educate them as well, for you have the capacity and the reach. Great work!!

  • Kanishka V.
    05/19/2020 04:04

    And worst part is that they are being paid only Rs. 33/day

  • Leni R.
    05/19/2020 01:43

    Amazing women..I salute you.. women empowerment !

  • Jaideep P.
    05/18/2020 23:29

    Majdoor kuchh bhi karne ko Tyar h! Chalo dildar chalo..

  • Jainesh C.
    05/18/2020 17:07

    God Bless Them and Keep them safe

  • Mary F.
    05/18/2020 16:31

    Thank you. You all are appreciated. But it’s important that you take care of yourselves too. Your well being does matter. You have families too.

  • Chitra K.
    05/18/2020 16:21

    They deserve more wages and respect

  • Akshay R.
    05/18/2020 15:07

    Salute to this people 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 Keep up the good work ....

  • Vaidy K.
    05/18/2020 14:44

    Great job. My pranams

  • Pravinsinh S.
    05/18/2020 14:26

    Kam. Tanakhaa. Risk .Asaadhaaran..Govt. bhi. Majburi. Kaa. Faayadaa. Uthaane me. Pichhe. Nahi. Hai

  • Sankar R.
    05/18/2020 11:18

    When useless People's run the organisation it will happen. Slogan for " MODI HATAO CORONA HATEGA"

  • Rajendra C.
    05/18/2020 11:08

    Salute

  • Rajendra C.
  • Ravi S.
    05/18/2020 10:31

    Brutt is brutal against india

  • Sarfaraz A.
    05/18/2020 10:20

    Anganwadi workers and asha in particular are together with 1st anm and 2nd anm with RBSK medical officers are doing their best to fight against the deadly coronavirus but government are neglecting them the most by not providing them adequate protective equipment and not paying respectable salary.