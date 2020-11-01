back
Animal Lover Feeds Around 500 Dogs Daily
Neither sunshine, rain, and not even the pandemic can stop Rajani Shetty from taking care of dogs. She uses an average of 700kgs of rice per month to feed stray animals... 🐶
01/11/2020
- 90.8K
- 1.9K
- 64
49 comments
Kara T.13 hours
She must be angel for sure. No doubt. Thank you for being so kind
Gangadhar S.14 hours
Such beautiful minds only made this world most beautiful through their selfless job, highly inspiring and positive vibes.
Suria A.14 hours
ur mom
Kago S.15 hours
May God bless her abundantly
Mona S.15 hours
its true worship.
Kranthii K.21 hours
Goddess
Donna C.a day
How come we don't know about these angels on earth.. . But we know about dumb bimbettes like Aalis and kareena
Purnima B.a day
Rajani Shetty you are such a beautiful soul..may god always bless you...keep going ❤️
Aarti K.a day
🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰
Piya K.a day
Kash sabhi aise ho to kitna achha hoga
Mangai T.a day
🙏🙏🙏⚘
Ajay O.a day
A good heart
Prarthana S.2 days
omg salute
Gauri M.2 days
This isso pure.hats of to you young lady .
Nithin V.2 days
your soul sister!!
Deepanjan D.3 days
😭❤️
Priyanka S.3 days
Such a beautiful person .. God bless her !!
Sahana S.3 days
God bless you keep healthy
Abhishek S.3 days
How can we meet her and provide her with food and essentials for the dogs she is taking care of
Manas S.3 days
For those who're willing to help her you can contact her this is her account ☺🙏