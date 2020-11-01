back

Animal Lover Feeds Around 500 Dogs Daily

Neither sunshine, rain, and not even the pandemic can stop Rajani Shetty from taking care of dogs. She uses an average of 700kgs of rice per month to feed stray animals... 🐶

01/11/2020 6:57 AM
  • 90.8K
  • 64

Animals and Us

  1. 3:00

    Animal Lover Feeds Around 500 Dogs Daily

  2. 3:41

    Man Wades Through Swamp To Save Deer

  3. 3:00

    10-Year-Old Helps Rescue Evasive Dog After Days

  4. 3:01

    Trapped Baby Elephant Struggles to Escape Ditch

  5. 3:04

    A Mother Dog Reunites With Her Babies

  6. 3:00

    A Brave Forest Officer Rescued This Crocodile

49 comments

  • Kara T.
    13 hours

    She must be angel for sure. No doubt. Thank you for being so kind

  • Gangadhar S.
    14 hours

    Such beautiful minds only made this world most beautiful through their selfless job, highly inspiring and positive vibes.

  • Suria A.
    14 hours

    ur mom

  • Kago S.
    15 hours

    May God bless her abundantly

  • Mona S.
    15 hours

    its true worship.

  • Kranthii K.
    21 hours

    Goddess

  • Donna C.
    a day

    How come we don't know about these angels on earth.. . But we know about dumb bimbettes like Aalis and kareena

  • Purnima B.
    a day

    Rajani Shetty you are such a beautiful soul..may god always bless you...keep going ❤️

  • Aarti K.
    a day

    🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰

  • Piya K.
    a day

    Kash sabhi aise ho to kitna achha hoga

  • Mangai T.
    a day

    🙏🙏🙏⚘

  • Ajay O.
    a day

    A good heart

  • Prarthana S.
    2 days

    omg salute

  • Gauri M.
    2 days

    This isso pure.hats of to you young lady .

  • Nithin V.
    2 days

    your soul sister!!

  • Deepanjan D.
    3 days

    😭❤️

  • Priyanka S.
    3 days

    Such a beautiful person .. God bless her !!

  • Sahana S.
    3 days

    God bless you keep healthy

  • Abhishek S.
    3 days

    How can we meet her and provide her with food and essentials for the dogs she is taking care of

  • Manas S.
    3 days

    For those who're willing to help her you can contact her this is her account ☺🙏

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.