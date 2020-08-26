back

Apple Expands iPhone Production In India

Here are the made-in-India iPhones... 📱

08/26/2020 5:27 AM
  • 232.8k
  • 118

Portraits

  1. 2:19

    India's Fiercest Force Of Nature

  2. 3:41

    Right Back To Frontlines After Covid

  3. 1:55

    Dombivali & The Rahane Doppelganger

  4. 7:15

    APJ Abdul Kalam's Formula For Knowledge

  5. 3:06

    A Mental Health Plea For India's Parents

  6. 3:16

    Ambulance Delivers Live Organs In Exceptional Time

62 comments

  • Ruqaya S.
    a day

    😍😍😍😍

  • Trang N.
    2 days

    Đẹp quá ta

  • King N.
    2 days

    可以收皮 不會再買

  • Gagay P.
    3 days

    GIVE AWAY

  • Prince C.
    3 days

    Among the best Apple iPhone to love, thanks.

  • Phan T.
    3 days

    Quá đáng thực sự Vũ Trọng Thắng

  • Emil V.
    4 days

    Over priced things 😑

  • Khalid M.
    5 days

    You can manufacture IPhone but can not control poverty like Pakistan did. Pakistan will be future super power.

  • Thái N.
    5 days

    Ib cho em nhé

  • Vũ N.
    5 days

    Hay lắm, hay lắm ...

  • Buzunesh B.
    5 days

    I want to thank doctor Abalaka Jeremiah, for curing me from HIV, I was HIV positive since 2017 till last two month, when I wash YouTube and sew testifying people thanking Dr Abalaka Jeremiah, for curing them from different virus, I found his contact, because I want to be free from the virus, I contacted him, and we chat on WhatsApp, then he sent me the medication February 15th, and I followed the instructions he gave me, after 14 days on the medicine, I was vomiting things from my stomach, then I rushed to the health department center, they test me then after some minimum time, the result was out and confirm me negative, I never believe I want strat to my doctor, he tested me and the result show that am negative, that is why I am here to God tank for using Doc Abalaka Jeremiah to come to my need, his info contact +2349020902529 page name ( Get HIV cure) He treats different kinds of sickness HIV Cancer Hapatites Stomach usar Herps diabetes Ashimar BB Body odor Penis elagement Skin disease

  • Sumit S.
    5 days

    Please come to Bengal and invest here too!

  • Singh P.
    6 days

    le iPhone 12 next year

  • Tống T.
    6 days

    Thật là diệu kỳ

  • Sid S.
    6 days

    Harley Davidson is also being produced in India but is it becoming cheaper for Indian masses. I guess not.

  • Arqam S.
    6 days

    Atleast our Indian Scammers will get Jobs But still most of the Scammers are Ruling over us @aou

  • Nameirakpam P.
    6 days

    Just like British looted india again it's happening.. Because we have numerous workers out here.

  • Amit S.
    6 days

    Wah modiji wah

  • Imad S.
    6 days

    Wrong information not Karnataka in Chennai

  • Vadhiraja K.
    6 days

    😄

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.