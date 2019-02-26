back

Apurvi Chandela Sets Shooting World Record

Meditation was one of the things Indian shooter Apurvi Chandela tried before setting a world record to win her first World Cup gold. 🏅🏆

02/26/2019 12:26 PMupdated: 02/26/2019 4:12 PM
  • 115.4k
  • 54

And even more

  1. Kohli Says Rohit Rift Rumours Are False

  2. Yograj Singh Blames Dhoni for World Cup Loss

  3. Jasprit Bumrah Spills The Secret On His Magic Bowling Technique

  4. Meet Jasprit Bumrah: India's Yorker King

  5. A Man Who Dedicated His Life To Watching Cricket

  6. Shikhar Dhawan's World Cup Goodbye

43 comments

  • Abullaiskhan K.
    03/26/2019 19:41

    proude of you sister

  • Ulhas D.
    03/26/2019 14:53

    Congratulations

  • Madan B.
    03/26/2019 14:38

    Abhinandan to you

  • Mangeram T.
    03/26/2019 07:25

    Congratulations. God bless you.

  • Swaraj R.
    03/24/2019 11:37

    congratulations

  • Pralhad D.
    03/23/2019 05:13

    Congratulations

  • Arvind B.
    03/22/2019 06:22

    Congrats beta

  • Mahesh M.
    03/21/2019 16:18

    Congratulations

  • Akshay A.
    03/21/2019 09:33

    Congratulation

  • Suraj T.
    03/19/2019 03:26

    Congress

  • Milind K.
    03/18/2019 17:47

    Congratulations

  • Sandesh V.
    03/18/2019 15:11

    Congratulation

  • Sudeep D.
    03/17/2019 14:41

    Congratulations

  • Mahendra K.
    03/16/2019 19:36

    CONGRATULATIONS AND ALL THE BEST

  • Gurudas N.
    03/16/2019 15:06

    Congratulations

  • Rajesh K.
    03/16/2019 07:20

    Thanks ji

  • Suresh B.
    03/16/2019 04:11

    Congratulation

  • Thilak V.
    03/15/2019 16:01

    Congrats

  • Ashok S.
    03/14/2019 20:40

    Vow, great, another feather in the cap,

  • Sita P.
    03/14/2019 16:53

    I