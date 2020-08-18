back
Armed Guards Protect This Doc In Bihar Hospital
This junior doctor, who is one of the only few remaining at a Covid-19 hospital in Bihar, has armed guards to protect him from patients' relatives.
08/18/2020 1:27 PM
- 264.9k
- 2.5k
- 115
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
89 comments
Mohammed A.2 days
This is the result of minds who prefer taller 60 meters statues instead of schools and hospitals
Mohammed A.2 days
Let andh bhakts take over this hospital mgmt. O indians open your eyes see your country in which direction we r going Corrupt peoples corrupt minds divided peoples are responsible of this situation. Really shame really shame
Sanmati J.6 days
True face of india
Prasad P.08/26/2020 15:32
The politicians of bihar are responsible for the sorry state of government hospital no accountability and corruption is the norm in bihar
Akhil A.08/25/2020 20:03
6 saal mein to India badal gya na mitrooooo...kahe bura lag rha
Shahnaz N.08/24/2020 10:54
Nitish ka good governance model ...what more u can say
Gaurav R.08/22/2020 10:38
He is s GODMAN🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏
Zeenat B.08/22/2020 05:41
Building statues, mandirs and masjids is more important than medical infrastructure. Cmon don't talk logical, these will help us in the afterlife. Because in this life we are not gonna make it with this type of hypocrisy. May the Almighty bless this braveheart doctor. 🤲🤲
Satjot D.08/21/2020 06:30
All the great politicians must get treated the same way
Bhatia A.08/20/2020 16:48
Govt please support.him. he is doing more than enough..it will be lack on govt,'s side for lack of resources
Bhatia A.08/20/2020 16:45
You are real doctor who's angel.....
Prathibha S.08/20/2020 08:24
Prime minister Narendra modi sir please save this state 🙏🙏
Ashish G.08/20/2020 05:37
Imagine what a 100 crore funding will do to this hospital..it will totally transform this hospital .but it's OK let's spend 3600crore on a useless statue.... . But no.. These stupid people deserve this plus the government too... Being a backward state too what else will they get. I pray for this doctor strong will and healthy life ahead.
Bibek P.08/20/2020 05:06
Indian government claim they have completely controlled Kashmir but cannot control hospitals . Yet Indians claim India is a superpower. What the heck is this 😂😂
Arpan B.08/20/2020 01:19
This is really disheartening to see such evitable fate of the state. Never even thought for once that the state where I was born would absolutely crumble without putting forth it’s best feet, I was stupid to think our doctors would unite and take a stand. 4 hospitals for 10 crore, I mean wow! All we tax payers could do is to watch the state fall like a house of cards. Pathetic!
Gopal D.08/19/2020 17:44
This video is example of educated people elect educated leader for basic development .And religious base people elect religious base leader and the result is Bihar , UP. etc. After this i hope biharis this time vote for educate people.
Pathak A.08/19/2020 17:11
Shame on you
Narayan G.08/19/2020 16:43
It is not even like hospital it's like garbage how that doctor is even treating the patients there does govt providing anything over there
Ankit K.08/19/2020 15:10
kch sikhao unko
Priyambada B.08/19/2020 15:02
When I see the doctors doing so much for us, I understand that why they are compared with the Almighty. I hope that you will get all the support you need and deserve. Thank you, Doctor.