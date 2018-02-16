Asma Jahangir Pakistan's Top Human Rights Lawyer

This woman never stopped defending the rights of Pakistan's most vulnerable despite death threats, jail time and harassment.
Hasnain A.07/19/2019 04:39
my idol
Numaya S.11/02/2018 00:59
omg
Hassan H.06/19/2018 09:17
alihashmani
Safa Q.04/12/2018 03:13
this motivates me so much
Zaigham P.03/20/2018 15:38
Great .....I like her ....wonderful
Usman H.03/18/2018 17:23
An inspiring woman!! I wish her nothing but peace in death. A real leader Pakistan needs.
Habiba K.03/16/2018 11:28
Hey admin! Just to remind you that India itself is violating human rights in Kashmir and with in India as well and secondly thr are many other legendary personalities like Abdul sattar edhi to pay tribute to, why are you only concerned about sacrifices of ASMA JAHANGEER SPECIFICALLY?
WR R.03/15/2018 15:50
Yes very right, She was always defending hardcore jet black TTP terrorists, Even challenged military court decisions in favour of terrorists who very loudly acknowledged killing hundreds of innocent people and young children of our poor nation...
Salman A.03/14/2018 16:49
Sultan Khwaja what have you done lately
Sidra S.03/02/2018 16:34
Educate yourself
Adeel C.02/24/2018 17:25
someone like her is so sorely needed for the very downtrodden and abused minorities in hindustan !!!!!
Hagee H.02/24/2018 15:47
She was an Indian agent
Zahid S.02/24/2018 11:20
shra
Sona K.02/24/2018 10:14
Let her rest in peace ! Salute to asma jahangir
Nad N.02/23/2018 02:10
She fought and stood her ground . All the people speaking about her. What have you done up to stand up for someone poor. Have you stood with a gun pointing at you and said do what you want we will not be moved. Being nominated for noble prize award is no joke. All checks are done.
Diana S.02/23/2018 01:59
n
Zil I.02/22/2018 15:39
R.I.P. 💐💐💐 Pride of PAKISTAN 🇵🇰
Anirudha M.02/22/2018 14:49
admiring
Vijay S.02/22/2018 11:58
She tried to bring pakistan to the 21st century but the public let her down Great woman greater loss to pakistan RIP
Narinder C.02/22/2018 11:12
Asma jahangir v brave lady.respect her thoughts