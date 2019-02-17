Assam Rapper Rips Into Citizenship Bill

This Assamese rapper has a message for “dumb bhakts”. Rahul Rajkhowa (RRR) added melody to the Northeast’s common complaint against the Citizenship Amendment Bill. 🎤
919 comments
Swarnav M.03/20/2019 02:31
NE people cry racism in rest India. The fact is NE is the most xenophobic belt in this country. Countless ethnic violence and inter tribal rivalries have been taking place in this region for decades. People went homeless, died, raped but these people don't know to stop. Rather they concentrate more on start up, infrastructure development etc than doing this shit.
Pooja V.03/19/2019 19:28
How would Bhakts get it? 1. it's in English, 2.It's logical 3. Chor ko chor bulaoge toh bura lagega na
Madhurakshi G.03/19/2019 18:17
Jitadipta N.03/13/2019 15:38
Bongx L.03/13/2019 15:26
Mowsom D.03/13/2019 14:03
Shlok03/13/2019 13:33
Gupta B.03/13/2019 13:32
Though his rap sucks!! But he got a point.
Roket M.03/13/2019 13:12
Trisha B.03/13/2019 13:12
Karan W.03/13/2019 11:00
India is 2nd highly populated country we can't take refuge.. we don't have resources to share whom so ever it be Muslims or non Muslims
Abhishek P.03/13/2019 09:34
Ah, canvassing for the election. Well, one can't blame the page. Some entities need a political patron to simply exist. As far as this dude is concerned, he sure has a selective sight.
Marcos V.03/13/2019 08:11
These experts of graduates from WhatsApp universities and doctorate holders from Jio universities can please shut up about being experts of the situation in ne half you dumbfcks don't even know one place in the north east , have never even passed by there and are now suddenly trying to tell the situation to a guy who stays there 😂 bhakti is equal to chutiyagiri !
Tedi K.03/13/2019 03:10
Let me try wrap it up here guys., Lett us not create another Kashmir like atmosphere here. The day might come when this thing(CAB) might lead us to pick up weapons just to defend our land and womens. And then we will know only one language,and that's violence. So rather just supporting this corrupt governments blindly do some research people. You might feel that you are right at your place but main bata raha hoon..Kashmir aise hi aantankwad nahi bana raha. Kisi acche kashmiri friend se pucho waha ki story. At least Haider movie bhi dekh le. We dont want our NE to go through the same. .
MrAbhijit P.03/13/2019 02:55
Malsawm K.03/12/2019 16:40
Those dumb bhakt dont even know the condition of northeast and saying its for the better good but know one thing. Whole north east is against citizenship bill so what fuck you think you are doing??
Malsawm K.03/12/2019 16:38
INDIA IS ALREADY OVER POPULATED AND I DONT KNOW WHAT GOVERNMENT IS THINKING HOW THE FUCK ARE YOU GONNA LOOK AFTER THE PEOPLE WHEN CAN'T EVEN DO ANYTHING FOR THE NORTH EAST!! BUT RATHER YOU MAKE EVERYTHING WORSE!!
Malsawm K.03/12/2019 16:34
TRIPURA IS ALREADY OVER TAKEN BY ILLIGAL BANGLADESHI IMMIGRANTS!! AND CAB!! AND GOVERNMENT WANT SAME THING TO HAPPEN TO THE REST!! WHAT THE FUCK!! WE ARE LESS IN NUMBER THATS WHY IT DOESN'T MATTER???
Malsawm K.03/12/2019 16:31
FUCK CITIZENSHIP BILL AMENDMENT!! NORTH EAST IS NOT A DUMPSTER TO THROW ALL YOUR TRASH IN!! THROW SOMEWERE ELSE!! WE DONT WANT IMMIGRANTS IN OUR LAND!!
Talha S.03/12/2019 16:27
Lol yaha sare gawar log mazak udarhe ab banda point p bolrha h to saare personal hi jaoge