back
Assam's Detention Centres
Assam is witnessing violent protests over fears that changes proposed by the Modi government in the citizenship law will grant Indian citizenship to illegal migrants from Bangladesh. But in the state's official detention centres where thousands of suspected illegal migrants are holed up, depression and despair are rising by the day.
01/14/2019 1:34 AM
- 149.7k
- 4.1k
- 267
213 comments
Vikram S.02/16/2019 04:47
सार मेरी साधना का रहना चाहिये मे रहू या ना रहू मेरा राष्ट रहना चाहिये
Prapti P.02/15/2019 18:42
Lol brut India does realize that these people don't have proper documentation. Let me ask you a simple question, if you are pro driver but don't have proper documentation should you be allowed to drive on the streets?. It is not legal to do so. Our country has some rules, the rules are for our well being. If people are being deported because they have documentations of a country other than India it simply means they are visitors who overstayed their welcome.
Praveen S.02/15/2019 18:00
They can go back to Bangladesh!
Motionless F.02/15/2019 15:38
Good job
Udit02/15/2019 13:00
Bangladeshi muslim ko bharat chhodana hoga
Sarfraz H.02/15/2019 04:56
Khuda ke yaha der hai.andher nahi.khuda insaf karega. Modi ek saitan hai musalmano ka dusman hai.musalmano ko chahiye dua kare in garib musalmano ke liye.
Diya M.02/15/2019 00:06
West Bengal needs the same thing 🙏🙏
Wahab M.02/14/2019 18:05
Nazi regiem
Navdeep S.02/14/2019 17:17
DEPORT
Bimal M.02/14/2019 10:02
The documentary is emotional but we should think reality so the decition of modi government is great and the condition of hindus in bangladesh should also be brought into discussion
Niyazuddin N.02/13/2019 14:01
Human. Ji ma rorai h
Ruksana S.02/12/2019 16:05
Seeing all these..just remind me of 1941-1945 period ..kind of what Hitler did to jews😑..it's been 58years...now the people who have been threatened fpr no reason has already become Indian long ago. This bill was passed and its good...but the impact and implementation was Absolutely Inhuman. And not only this ..many of BJP#RSS plans that they brought to in last 5 years..their implementing method has drastically affected common innocent people.
Robert L.02/12/2019 10:51
Yeah Good Job... We're not overpopulated at all we need more people...a Yeah let more people stay in 1 fucking place!
Nazmul H.02/12/2019 07:56
Thanks brut India
Gulam Z.02/11/2019 10:05
One thing is clear through NRC majority of the immigrants were not muslim.
Ben-Hail R.02/10/2019 22:20
Full support to government in this endeavour .
Abdul A.02/10/2019 12:36
असम सारे मुस्लिम परिवार को न्याय मिलना चाहिए
Mohit D.02/10/2019 07:44
Wow Illegal immigrants are complaining about quality of food, God save India
Harsh G.02/10/2019 06:19
Crying so that she can reproduce 12 more poor kids who will in return become benefactors of ration cards and welfarist schemes at some point. Of course our taxes are going to be dragged right ? I don't want to invest on cockroaches with no resource value
Pokhri N.02/10/2019 03:53
Very good we don't want these parasites get them out or poison them