Assam’s Massive Fire Still Can’t Be Tamed

It’s been five months since a leak in an Oil India Limited gas well sparked off a massive fire in Assam, ruining the lives of families in surrounding areas. But firefighters still have no idea how to put it out.

05/11/2020 5:12 PM
  • 43.8K
  • 24

20 comments

  • Avishek M.
    10 minutes

    Aitu asom hoi...no media or government cares about asom...or entire NE....except for plastic advertisements on tourism and culture. Thank you for highlighting the situation.

  • Theresa B.
    33 minutes

  • Dulu B.
    5 hours

    People are suffering . ITS A TOTAL FAILURE.....please do something for the people who suffer as well as the workers who had lost their lives.Also address the environment and echosystem

  • Rwanjui S.
    6 hours

    After 150 days I heard this news being in Assam .wtf news channel never discusse about this only corona and election news 😭

  • Bhavna P.
    20 hours

    Media is busy covering and going after Kangana other celebrities thats why!!

  • Anupa S.
    a day

    And we were never told about this.

  • Nausheen Q.
    a day

    Shocked... This is happening in our country & v hv no idea.. why media is not highlighting dis?????😳😳

  • Sangeeta P.
    a day

    thank u so much ... for bringing out this horrifying incident into us.

  • Sangeeta P.
    a day

    i never heard about such an huge situation anywhere. useless media was busy with other nonsense news. this happened inside in our country,,, and we didnt even know about

  • Pulak D.
    a day

    Assam gov.surrender this problm.. Shame

  • Shankul D.
    a day

    Because hamare yaha k media ko American election , china fire or pakistan money crisis se furast hi nahi milti ... Agar mile toh wo desh pe dhayan de na.. hamara media or hamari government b pados wali aunties jesa ho gaya hai jise padosi k ghar ki chinta hai but khud k ghar me kya ho raha h use uski koi fikar nahi ...🙄🙄🙄

  • Noramon N.
    a day

    Iss vdo par share, like and view se pta chal jayega ki aag kyu nahi bujha hai...

  • Prakash P.
    a day

    Modi to tete ko dana khilane me busy Or yha hajaro pashu pakshi mar rhe h

  • Sri S.
    a day

    Modi Modi Modi

  • Bitu X.
    a day

    Our so called Assam son Mr Goswami was busy with Bollywood on that time...no media coverage

  • Yasmin B.
    a day

    Pichle Kai months se ye aag lagi h ..mene b dekha h ...but ajtak kabhi ye news me nhi aya ........na koi desh me iske bare me soch raha h. . Bcoz ye koi itna bhi zaruri mudda to hai nhi ...itna pollution ..itne log beghar hue ..isse sarkaar ko kya....bas Hindu Muslim ,gay,China Pakistan, love jihaadi , MLA kharid k sarkaar girana ...ye zaruri kaam h desh k samne ..

  • Eakramul E.
    a day

    Nature strike backfire

  • Nihar G.
    a day

    At last some news from mainland... I thought you guys were asleep as you tends to be when it comes to major new from northeast... such as floods where hundreds die ....

  • Mayank R.
    2 days

    Why still there is no media coverage on this situation??

  • Aman S.
    2 days

    ..Killing planet one step at a time..

