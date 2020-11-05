back
Assam’s Massive Fire Still Can’t Be Tamed
It’s been five months since a leak in an Oil India Limited gas well sparked off a massive fire in Assam, ruining the lives of families in surrounding areas. But firefighters still have no idea how to put it out.
05/11/2020 5:12 PM
- 43.8K
- 327
- 24
- 2:20
Nitish Kumar Announced His Retirement... Or Did He?
- 3:44
Assam’s Massive Fire Still Can’t Be Tamed
- 5:25
Arnab Goswami, A Polite Recruit To A Noisy Newscaster
- 3:53
Priyanca Radhakrishnan’s First Parliament Speech
- 3:40
The Dancing Superstars Call For Help
- 3:22
When BJP Leaders Welcomed Being Likened To Animals
20 comments
Avishek M.10 minutes
Aitu asom hoi...no media or government cares about asom...or entire NE....except for plastic advertisements on tourism and culture. Thank you for highlighting the situation.
Theresa B.33 minutes
🔺Do you wish to be famous, wealthy and powerful? Be part of this elite organization called the illuminati brotherhood filled with world leaders, business authorities, artists, and be given (💰500,000 USD) as your monthly benefit and also be given a new house of choice. Reply me by saying YES.....if INTERESTED...... 🔺 🔺WhatsApp contact +27818679415
Dulu B.5 hours
People are suffering . ITS A TOTAL FAILURE.....please do something for the people who suffer as well as the workers who had lost their lives.Also address the environment and echosystem
Rwanjui S.6 hours
After 150 days I heard this news being in Assam .wtf news channel never discusse about this only corona and election news 😭
Bhavna P.20 hours
Media is busy covering and going after Kangana other celebrities thats why!!
Anupa S.a day
And we were never told about this.
Nausheen Q.a day
Shocked... This is happening in our country & v hv no idea.. why media is not highlighting dis?????😳😳
Sangeeta P.a day
thank u so much ... for bringing out this horrifying incident into us.
Sangeeta P.a day
i never heard about such an huge situation anywhere. useless media was busy with other nonsense news. this happened inside in our country,,, and we didnt even know about
Pulak D.a day
Assam gov.surrender this problm.. Shame
Shankul D.a day
Because hamare yaha k media ko American election , china fire or pakistan money crisis se furast hi nahi milti ... Agar mile toh wo desh pe dhayan de na.. hamara media or hamari government b pados wali aunties jesa ho gaya hai jise padosi k ghar ki chinta hai but khud k ghar me kya ho raha h use uski koi fikar nahi ...🙄🙄🙄
Noramon N.a day
Iss vdo par share, like and view se pta chal jayega ki aag kyu nahi bujha hai...
Prakash P.a day
Modi to tete ko dana khilane me busy Or yha hajaro pashu pakshi mar rhe h
Sri S.a day
Modi Modi Modi
Bitu X.a day
Our so called Assam son Mr Goswami was busy with Bollywood on that time...no media coverage
Yasmin B.a day
Pichle Kai months se ye aag lagi h ..mene b dekha h ...but ajtak kabhi ye news me nhi aya ........na koi desh me iske bare me soch raha h. . Bcoz ye koi itna bhi zaruri mudda to hai nhi ...itna pollution ..itne log beghar hue ..isse sarkaar ko kya....bas Hindu Muslim ,gay,China Pakistan, love jihaadi , MLA kharid k sarkaar girana ...ye zaruri kaam h desh k samne ..
Eakramul E.a day
Nature strike backfire
Nihar G.a day
At last some news from mainland... I thought you guys were asleep as you tends to be when it comes to major new from northeast... such as floods where hundreds die ....
Mayank R.2 days
Why still there is no media coverage on this situation??
Aman S.2 days
..Killing planet one step at a time..