Assaulted In Indore, Muslim Bangle Seller Speaks Up

He was selling bangles in an Indore neighbourhood when this mob turned on him.

24/08/2021 5:10 PMupdated: 24/08/2021 5:12 PM
  • 91.4K
  • 182

177 comments

  • Muhammad K.
    a day

    your India

  • Muhammad K.
    a day

    In Jinnah movie 1996. They're was a dialogue Jinnah said Mujhe Pata tha British raj ek din Ram raj baan jayga 😔

  • Wass W.
    4 days

  • Venus J.
    4 days

    Brut india I guess one fir should be filed on you for misquoting facts Jitendra Pratap Singh

  • Komala S.
    4 days

    No religion is treating us to another human being

  • Shirley S.
    4 days

    Shame on this Government

  • Zain Z.
    4 days

    Respect as he is earning something to feed his 5 kids and his wife.. Appreciate him for not doing a robbery or Grabbing the people's money like the politicians does..

  • Zain Z.
    4 days

    Politicians makes Thousands fake promises and lies... And fails to do the Promises they made after getting Elected.. why don't you Uneducated fools thrash the politicians when they failed to full fill the Promises..

  • Vinay S.
    4 days

    Nafrati Gang

  • Qussin B.
    5 days

    Shame!

  • Ra J.
    5 days

  • Mahmood A.
    5 days

    Finally this bloody modi chor government is going to divide the Indian nation, watch.

  • Jagbir S.
    5 days

    Religious assholes

  • Dakota H.
    5 days

  • Myan E.
    6 days

    Indian Nazis

  • Sidhartha M.
    6 days

    He has been arrested, must be something more not fully being told

  • Aniket S.
    6 days

    Very good ...teach these pissfull perverts a lesson every time they want to tease Hindu girls. Changing identify and having multiple identify proofs with different names, this is the real stroy of this bangle man.

  • Kahkashan P.
    6 days

    Shame on this type of shit ministers. It's not about hindu or Muslims it's about the rights of people.

  • Saadda H.
    6 days

    Galat hua ladke k saath

  • Bhushan L.
    6 days

    this is taliban