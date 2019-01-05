back

Aussie Minister Has “Crush” On Virat Kohli

Captain Virat Kohli received this unlikely compliment from an Australian lawmaker. The India and Australia cricket teams were meeting the Aussie Prime Minister at his official residence in Sydney on New Year's Day. 🏏😍

01/05/2019 5:06 AMupdated: 06/06/2019 10:40 AM
  • 1.3m
  • 320

127 comments

  • Mohammed A.
    03/26/2019 06:16

    is the lady with rose belongs to nehru family,cricketers they tose at the start of the match are they lotus family.

  • Pradeep S.
    03/10/2019 16:37

    it’s nice watch it

  • Ritwik S.
    03/10/2019 05:04

    Pravin Choudhary

  • Syed A.
    03/08/2019 09:51

    Agar Pandya ko vo bolti k ispar Mera huge crush hai toh Pandya dusre din Kya bolta?…..... Aaj Mai karke aaya 😂😂😂

  • Amar I.
    03/08/2019 09:05

    Imagine if that was a Pakistani captain. Boy he would not be able to put 2 words together 😅🤣😂

  • Latisha C.
    03/07/2019 11:49

    this

  • Jack L.
    03/07/2019 08:51

    I feel people are too over judgy !!I find nothing wrong with the compliment she gave...it was just a good gesture I find .. I mean I have seen similar saying of compliments in sports field several times before ..

  • Athu K.
    03/02/2019 03:29

    😂😂

  • Ouwais A.
    02/20/2019 12:25

    Confidence speaks it -

  • Thomas C.
    02/15/2019 14:55

    Cricket is like Valentine's. So ban it in India

  • Shiv P.
    02/05/2019 14:02

    Pratik Shetty

  • Amit G.
    02/04/2019 21:38

    Meanwhile across the border . THE BOYS PLAYED VERY WELL

  • Ajinkya P.
    01/29/2019 04:33

    😂😂

  • Kartik K.
    01/28/2019 13:31

    Wow

  • Snehasish D.
    01/28/2019 03:28

    enjoy 😂

  • Dhansukh J.
    01/27/2019 12:12

    Nice

  • Manoj R.
    01/26/2019 15:55

    Praud of u

  • Danny Z.
    01/26/2019 15:50

    mf kohli would never do that in india. he is asshole

  • Subin R.
    01/26/2019 09:40

    😅

  • Christopher W.
    01/26/2019 09:03

    Australian cricket team is crap if you cannot beat them curry munchers