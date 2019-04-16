back

Aww-So-Cute Pup Refuses To Leave Fridge In Boiling Weather

Who can blame this puppy trying to escape the heat?

04/16/2019 5:30 AM
  • 526.0k
  • 246

Animals and Us

  1. Man Versus Wild: A Brave Rescue Mission

  2. Live Animals Transport: A Controversial Business

  3. Here’s Why You Shouldn’t Gift Someone A Pet

  4. Dogs That Changed History

  5. In Nepal, All Dogs Have A Day

  6. Puppy Rescue Wins Hearts Online

101 comments

  • Sydney S.
    07/29/2019 00:23

    me

  • Mckaylie W.
    07/27/2019 15:26

    🤣❤️

  • Diaviana W.
    07/26/2019 01:53

    this Cesar

  • Nicole E.
    07/25/2019 19:30

    Daisy asf

  • Olivia N.
    07/24/2019 20:38

    this is literally the best

  • Shelby T.
    07/17/2019 03:49

    Brenda Leian

  • Rodrigo G.
    07/14/2019 00:02

    Ice cold

  • Brown K.
    07/11/2019 21:33

    😂

  • Kiana T.
    07/07/2019 11:52

    I have thought about crawling into the fridge many times but the shelf just won't hold

  • Daniel J.
    07/06/2019 17:31

    Isn't that in Asia? If he only new what he's getting into

  • Daniel P.
    07/06/2019 15:27

    It’s a hotdog. 😁

  • Shivika C.
    05/11/2019 08:07

    goals

  • Hrushikesh H.
    05/11/2019 06:28

    Avantika

  • Raj G.
    05/10/2019 19:19

    Vinita Chelwani

  • Abhipsa P.
    05/10/2019 16:11

    Sushobhan Raj Nayak I ll do this as soon as I see a working fridge

  • Archisman S.
    05/10/2019 11:48

    Leave the goodestBOI in the frdge

  • Sanjana C.
    05/09/2019 12:00

    bhai amar o ei iche hoche ekhn😂😂😂

  • Cibi P.
    05/06/2019 13:23

    its not to laugh .. Its to think that the samw will be happening to us..

  • Shantanu M.
    05/05/2019 09:59

    fridge khullei snowy kemon samne daariye thanda haowa kheto mone pore ata dekhe

  • Nayana T.
    05/05/2019 07:06

    🐾💕😂