Ayurveda Diet: What’s In It, What’s Not

Does Ayurveda diet allow non-vegetarian food? Holistic nutritionist Shweta Shah debunks three common misconceptions about an Ayurvedic diet…

20/03/2021 4:27 PM
52 comments

  • Sandhya J.
    4 hours

    Oh my god...🙄🙄🙄 seriously, are you an Ayurveda practitioner? extra water leads to BP and diabetes, not extra water. Body is not made of 70% water...it is made of blood, and other liquid but that doesn’t mean water.

  • Smita J.
    6 hours

    Drinking only 2 glass is water is ok in Ayurveda?????????? Holy s_hit, Good I don't follow ayurveda

  • Saptarshi R.
    9 hours

    But madam what is the diet your are suggesting for hungry people , as our hunger index is keep on increasing

  • Munna M.
    12 hours

    http://bit.ly/3caquuY

  • Karthik S.
    15 hours

    Bull shit waste of time. God bless her clients 😐

  • DrKishwar M.
    a day

    ?

  • Vijay Y.
    a day

    It's a belief ...no science in it ..finally everything u eat s Carbohydrates Fat Protein Minerals Vitamins ..liver produces digestive enzymes ....your HCL works same way ....SCIENCE is the one u should trust or get treated for heart attack and appendix or clogged arteries of heart at home

  • Naveen R.
    a day

    Drinking water doesn't lead to poor digestion!! For fuck's sake stop this BS! I've studied medicine and I've never read or seen anything like this.

  • Naveen R.
    a day

    Ayurveda is only a pseudoscience and it is not real science! Stop fooling people with your lies. And No! You cannot gain weight by drinking water but you can surely lose weight by dehydrating yourself as done by UFC athletes just before their fight schedule. But it is one extreme measure to reduce weight rapidly and is not recommended.

  • Piyush B.
    a day

    Bullshit interpretation. Learn Ayurveda first and practise is as it is. Selling Ayurveda like hot yoga crap.

  • Paras V.
    a day

    👍🏻

  • Aliya M.
    a day

    So.. According to her our body already has water so drink less.. Wow..👏🏻..👏🏻..👏🏻...😂 God help the people who listen to her advice..

  • Jolly N.
    a day

    mere se 1 litre bhi nai piya jata..people say me to drink 4 litr...and i feel thirsty at night..people dont allow me to drink at night

  • Afshan P.
    a day

    you're clearly vata prakriti xD

  • Prashanth B.
    a day

    Chicken= Dead Food👍 So Plants are alive when cooked?😅

  • Mahesh D.
    2 days

    So FAKE AYURVEDA never allowed coffee i have many friends as AYURVEDIC doctors they also say coffee is not allowed in AYURVEDA

  • Tania B.
    2 days

    By drinking water you can never gain weight!🙆‍♀️

  • Gaurav D.
    2 days

    Ayurved not mentioned cofee...as per BHAGBHATT says.. ok....

  • Rupali M.
    2 days

    Plants have cellulose and it's a very hard carbohydrate and it require much more time to digest than animal protein and hence herbivores have longer intestine than the carnivorous.

  • Lejeesh B.
    2 days

    English is not measure knowledge,

