Ayurveda Diet: What’s In It, What’s Not
Does Ayurveda diet allow non-vegetarian food? Holistic nutritionist Shweta Shah debunks three common misconceptions about an Ayurvedic diet…
20/03/2021 4:27 PM
52 comments
Sandhya J.4 hours
Oh my god...🙄🙄🙄 seriously, are you an Ayurveda practitioner? extra water leads to BP and diabetes, not extra water. Body is not made of 70% water...it is made of blood, and other liquid but that doesn’t mean water.
Smita J.6 hours
Drinking only 2 glass is water is ok in Ayurveda?????????? Holy s_hit, Good I don't follow ayurveda
Saptarshi R.9 hours
But madam what is the diet your are suggesting for hungry people , as our hunger index is keep on increasing
Munna M.12 hours
Karthik S.15 hours
Bull shit waste of time. God bless her clients 😐
DrKishwar M.a day
Vijay Y.a day
It's a belief ...no science in it ..finally everything u eat s Carbohydrates Fat Protein Minerals Vitamins ..liver produces digestive enzymes ....your HCL works same way ....SCIENCE is the one u should trust or get treated for heart attack and appendix or clogged arteries of heart at home
Naveen R.a day
Drinking water doesn't lead to poor digestion!! For fuck's sake stop this BS! I've studied medicine and I've never read or seen anything like this.
Naveen R.a day
Ayurveda is only a pseudoscience and it is not real science! Stop fooling people with your lies. And No! You cannot gain weight by drinking water but you can surely lose weight by dehydrating yourself as done by UFC athletes just before their fight schedule. But it is one extreme measure to reduce weight rapidly and is not recommended.
Piyush B.a day
Bullshit interpretation. Learn Ayurveda first and practise is as it is. Selling Ayurveda like hot yoga crap.
Paras V.a day
Aliya M.a day
So.. According to her our body already has water so drink less.. Wow..👏🏻..👏🏻..👏🏻...😂 God help the people who listen to her advice..
Jolly N.a day
mere se 1 litre bhi nai piya jata..people say me to drink 4 litr...and i feel thirsty at night..people dont allow me to drink at night
Afshan P.a day
you're clearly vata prakriti xD
Prashanth B.a day
Chicken= Dead Food👍 So Plants are alive when cooked?😅
Mahesh D.2 days
So FAKE AYURVEDA never allowed coffee i have many friends as AYURVEDIC doctors they also say coffee is not allowed in AYURVEDA
Tania B.2 days
By drinking water you can never gain weight!🙆♀️
Gaurav D.2 days
Ayurved not mentioned cofee...as per BHAGBHATT says.. ok....
Rupali M.2 days
Plants have cellulose and it's a very hard carbohydrate and it require much more time to digest than animal protein and hence herbivores have longer intestine than the carnivorous.
Lejeesh B.2 days
