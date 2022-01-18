back
Baby Lost In Airlift Chaos At Kabul Airport Found After Months
Desperate to keep him safe, his father handed him over to an American soldier while fleeing Afghanistan. Months later, little Sohail was found in Kabul.
12/01/2022 5:29 PMupdated: 12/01/2022 5:29 PM
Kunal S.6 days
Why people are running away ...from religious government....they flew to secular country and practice their religion in secular country and become more religious ..😁
Kishore K.18/01/2022 13:01
It’s very sad situation.But this man already have 4 children .Please stop birth to more than two kids.Because earth will not tolerate high population.India also need to concentrate on controlling of population.
Catherine L.18/01/2022 04:04
That's terrible... 😭😭😭
Bay M.17/01/2022 08:28
Special boy 💕
Ankush B.17/01/2022 05:57
Brut india hats off to you guys for your love towards terrorism you guys are such a good Tommy towards these twats
Kicius F.17/01/2022 04:19
PAPPISTAN destroyer of AFGHANISTAN n AFHAN people .....
Himangi B.16/01/2022 14:50
Why to expect anything in return for a good deed?
Shubhangi P.16/01/2022 07:20
A feeling of relief for the baby and parent. During evacuation times..the video of this separation was tooo disturbing..now relieved. God bless you baby..😍🙂🙂😘 May god nvr let this happen to any baby.
Celine V.16/01/2022 05:52
Two months old baby seperated from his parents...???Why should this happen to any human on earth during a time when countries are liberated and technically well equipped and no dictatorship ??? Why was the world silent,deaf and dum during such crises???😔😔😔😔😔😔
Sunil M.15/01/2022 15:43
My Love For The Baby & The Enormous Thanks To The Taxi Driver Along With His Family (Sorry As I Don't Know His Name). Masaallah Apka Sukar Kare.
Narrai K.15/01/2022 10:50
US soldiers have no pity even on an infant.
Navi B.15/01/2022 05:46
Painful
Malla V.15/01/2022 04:41
This news is 50 %wrong
Sunita N.15/01/2022 03:18
Super union and heart braking for those who were taking care of this kid during these months.
Neha K.14/01/2022 22:41
😢😢
Zainab T.14/01/2022 10:21
The US Soldier indeed took great care of the child!! All HAIL USA 🙌🙌🙌🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸❤️❤️❤️
Mahnoor H.14/01/2022 08:52
Love from pakistan😍
Shohidul H.14/01/2022 07:06
Bastrad india
Gs M.14/01/2022 05:36
There's something going on in media. In another video, i saw a video of marine praised and interviewed for taking care of the baby and nursing him. What's going on? Don't believe everything you see on the internet.
Sandeep K.14/01/2022 04:56
😥😢😭😭😭😭😠😠😠😠😡😡😡