Beach Please, Mumbai
For the past few years, Malhar Kalambe and his friends have been on a mission: to clean up Mumbai's beaches. 🏖
08/14/2020 5:57 PM
- 73.5k
- 1.9k
- 65
52 comments
Jaz G.18 hours
Its impressive being a CA student he got time for all dis. Here I am bursting my ass and can barely move from my chair.
Pravin S.a day
🙏👍Young people like u & your friends r the hope of our planet. Keep it up. Dhanyavaad & greetings from Mauritius. 🇲🇺
Ravi T.a day
GOOD JOB guy's. godbess you
Rashi K.a day
Kudos to the young man!! Inspirational.
Joseph A.a day
But where do you dispose it 🤷 eventually it will again end up in the river itself🙄
Paromita N.a day
Bravo. Thank you and may god bless you abundantly.
Kirti D.a day
But tourists n visitors must stop littering beaches anywhere
Rongmit Y.2 days
Congratulations.........good initiative keep it up,and good forward to see you on Roadies revolution next year.
Waseem S.2 days
Swach bharat 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
Shashank S.2 days
Great work keep it up
Malathi K.2 days
People of Mumbai need to be mindful and sensitive in handling garbage, plastics litters
Dhir K.2 days
Good job young men.
Dhir K.2 days
Government need to be involved. Put sign out saying if you caught littering you will be fined. Like in USA.temple also need to be controlled. Sea is not a dumping ground. You polluting .clean after each prayer.
Aruna B.3 days
Mumbai, slowly imploding. ALL metros are looking a sight.Disease hubs and completely unmanageable. NUMBERS, in small places,cramped and crime,rampant. GOVT.should pay attention to making 2 tier city's more attractive.
Soumya R.3 days
Great
Sharaf R.3 days
Super .. God bless you
Jigar J.3 days
Where was this tonnes of garbage dumped at ??
Rohini U.3 days
Need more young people like this young man. God bless
Glory R.3 days
Wow amazing
Nitesh B.3 days
Great