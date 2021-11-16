back
Behind The Deadly Stampede At Travis Scott’s Music Festival
“Nobody stopped the event.” At least nine people, including an Indian-origin student, died after a stampede at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival. Here’s what we know so far...
13/11/2021 1:27 PMupdated: 15/11/2021 10:15 AM
27 comments
Makg A.7 days
He should pay everything
Zikra T.16/11/2021 19:22
What crap!!!
Manish A.16/11/2021 19:16
Travis scott??? Who???
Vishesh S.16/11/2021 17:09
Why even listen to these clowns who make robotic/synthetic music with no instruments and melody.
Nawazsharif S.16/11/2021 16:50
Who is going to the next event ..... Pre booking
Nischal B.16/11/2021 15:17
This would have been prevented if everybody listened to good music
Vishnu V.16/11/2021 14:13
🥺
Pavel Z.16/11/2021 13:27
his music sucks his hair sucks too!!!
Delfin D.16/11/2021 12:38
Horror video shows Astroworld festival-goers piled on each other as they scream for help https://kenhdoisong247.com/horror-video-shows-astroworld-festival-goers-piled-on-each-other-as-they-scream-for-help/
Bhavik D.16/11/2021 12:14
Event company failed to manage crowd and How county admin gave permission for this kind of event ?
Adeel A.16/11/2021 12:13
Galati humari hai... kisne kaha tha inn logon ko sar par charhao?? His music is rubbish, and he seems like a pathetic excuse of a human also.
Sabiha K.16/11/2021 11:41
This guy most of the time s high on his weeds,,cant b expected from him to behave sensitively n stop performing for the sake of people's lives.
Varun G.16/11/2021 11:20
Fuck the Travis Scott
Mel T.16/11/2021 11:16
All they care about is making millions from your money via tickets. They only care about their expensive shoes if they get lost. Fact is the show went on for full 37 minutes despite many people passing away.
VS M.16/11/2021 11:00
Savages ,drunkards Racist, and addicts behave like devil and satan.signs of destructions in modern countries
Kp S.16/11/2021 10:36
Celebrities are monsters , They are heartless , Only money matters to them .they won't care about their fans even if they are dying 😒😒 and Fans They worship celebrities 👎👎
Barry M.16/11/2021 10:25
Never like his music.
Sarthak S.16/11/2021 10:22
Rollin, rollin, rollin got me deathgazing ☠️
Pavel Z.16/11/2021 10:04
You wasn't lost you were high as fuck that's why you didn't stop the concert 😶 btw your song sucks!! Your hair sucks too....
Jawad N.16/11/2021 09:46
music is bad for your mind and soul,this kind of music is pure evil,i wouldnt go to these devilish concerts even if i get paid for it...one of the sighns of end of times is popularity of music and musicians...its absolutely horrible death to die in music concert, specially devilish music...