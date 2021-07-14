back
Beware This Force Of Nature
74 people were struck by lightning in 24 hours, and more Indians die from lightning strikes than any other natural force. But the deaths are preventable. 🌩
14/07/2021 5:27 AM
- 33.3K
- 290
- 17
11 comments
Angmei A.17/07/2021 12:40
Never take shelter while there is thunder and lightning know that
Rosemarie R.14/07/2021 20:32
You guys are not sinless in God's eye
अवगत क.14/07/2021 18:57
Be safe precautious ,dont be so open in rainy lightning , blood nerves are same alike, good conductor electricity
Brind R.14/07/2021 18:19
the worst place to seek shelter during lightning strikes.......under a tree !!
Mona J.14/07/2021 13:33
Be safe and careful
Hervé F.14/07/2021 12:31
May they rests in peace 🙏 Never stay under a tree if the thunder hit
Ojie M.14/07/2021 08:07
Angel J.14/07/2021 06:53
Shuvra S.14/07/2021 06:28
Same in Bangladesh.
Muhammad N.14/07/2021 05:34
Condolences to the victim's families ✌
Brut India13/07/2021 16:21
Here’s what you do when lightning strikes and you can’t get to safety in time: https://www.artofmanliness.com/articles/how-to-survive-a-lightning-strike-an-illustrated-guide/