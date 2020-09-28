back
Bhopal DG Caught Assaulting Wife On Camera
This cop from Bhopal was caught on camera physically assaulting his wife. However, he did not seem to show any remorse for his actions...
28/09/2020 5:27 PM
1728 comments
Yaman R.an hour
She caught her red handed a woman's home and it was post that whatever happened.
Geetika B.an hour
Assaulting a women is a crime. He is a criminal and should be locked up. Cannot believe that he is still blaming his wife! Absolutely shameless.
Amit V.an hour
Extra marital affair issue
Ayesha U.2 hours
What an a$$hole 😡😡
Karen M.2 hours
Prick
Uma S.2 hours
You are social animal... and more threat to society. We all saw your video how you have beaten your wife... why he is not even arrested... where is media.. where is woman activists.. and all.. put him behind the bar
DrHarneet K.2 hours
Wah, I treat your health issues but I am not a doctor.
Sama C.2 hours
They never repent and argue around and around and around... but they will never accept their misbehaviour...
Anand D.2 hours
Tu mc 🤬 hai
Ritu B.2 hours
Jab wife KO laxmi bol kr bhi mara jata toh pati parmeshvar ko bhi mar khana to banata h ek hi do tagada next time yad rahega
Sunando D.2 hours
This man is shameless enough to give justification of his henious act. He should be severely punished by the law.
Murial C.3 hours
Bloody Rascal !!! Shutt the Fuckk Upp!!! Suchha typical male chauvinist PIG!!!
Divya G.3 hours
Wtf! He's a criminal. The video is a clear proof! Has any action been taken against him if the video has been sent to the govt. officials!!? Oh obviously not, this is our India. : )
Tooba I.3 hours
Sad
Judy A.3 hours
Women should be taught self defense to protect themselves fron attacks by their evil husbands. Break his neck with your hand under his chin. It's call selfe defence. Do not take any shit from no man.
Sonia S.3 hours
This is not new for citizens of India,most of the women in India are abused by their husbands physically,mentally,sexually,verbaly somehow bcx men are given higher place in our society.Women has law written in favor for them in our law but hardly any actions are taken against them.Also bcz women are raised to serve their parents from childhood,than the husband,kids,In-laws she is the last person in family she can think about this is reality of our society.raise your daughters to be strong to not suffer abuse.What is wrong in women getting divorce or leaving her husband for any reason.Man can marry 100 times but women are considered wrong in doing the same.The result is in front of you look what is happening in 21st century.India is still the same in dealing anything to do with law.I always say its high time to rewrite the constitution.
Wai K.3 hours
That’s what I mean that some of these men have no respect for their mother, wife, sister,etc. it’s shame to see just how some of them treat the women in their life. We, women go through a lot that no one sees in the house. When we are married, we’re not slaves where we have to take care of everyone’s needs and not being able to do anything for ourselves. We are humans and not animals! What if someone treated him the same way like he did to his wife? The video says a lot about him and what he does to his wife. Abusing his wife!!! That’s not tolerated!! We, women need a whole lot of support for ourselves. People don’t see what’s happening behind close doors of these poor Indian women in the country. We need justice for these women. Men has to pay for it. Shameless men!!! 😡😤😠
Tereza F.4 hours
Every accused wants to save own skin so false reason. Itd natural. Kisiko hak nahin diya jata hath utanoko. Wife is not men ptoperty. Each one has their own right.
Maria T.4 hours
Stop assaulting women
Smruti S.4 hours
Such sad state of affairs. Just look at his audacity.