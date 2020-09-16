back

Bihar Man Digs Canal with Herculean Effort

Looking for a solution to irrigate the fields in his village, this man from Bihar persevered in his efforts to dig a 3 km-long canal without any help. Here’s how he did it...

09/16/2020 5:27 AMupdated: 09/16/2020 7:42 AM
60 comments

  • Shafi A.
    3 hours

    The real Heroes of India Salute Sir

  • Naresh B.
    3 hours

    Is there a govt in Bihar🤔🤔🤔

  • Uma M.
    4 hours

    Iron Work

  • Farida R.
    4 hours

    Kings and emperors and zaminders spent their life on luxury at the cost of rural people's hard inhuman slavery. It is the same old story. They don't even know their rights.

  • Farida R.
    5 hours

    Shame on authority that someone was forced to do this alone for survival. It was the responsibility of the govt to interfere and supply him or the villagers with necessary machinery for canal dredging.

  • Takchapa C.
    9 hours

    Salute

  • Warkham R.
    11 hours

    Its just shows, Government of bihar is crap,good for nothing but good at hiding money n stealing.

  • Vajeed A.
    12 hours

    Super man. Salutes to his Herculean efforts. State and central Govt should reward and help such people who take up such efforts in the interests of people in such situations. Central Govt should provide a better Infrastucture to ensure that water body is protected and can collect more rain and flood water to serve this village and others nearby. Truly appreciated. For a simple villager who herds cattle to drive his thoughts to action and dig a 3 kms long ditch is top of the world achievement... State Govt ? Any mention or support so far. Please report.

  • Mugdha R.
    14 hours

    Great job.

  • Sriram V.
    14 hours

    While People like him and Manjhi deserve respect, the respective sub-collectors / collectors should be docked for not using state machinery to do what they did. Most of the IAS nincompoops do nothing worthwhile.... forcing poor people like to toil with bare hands

  • Dustu N.
    15 hours

    Mammoth task

  • Jay U.
    15 hours

    Pathetic to see the village folks watching the old man work hard with no help in that video clip at the end .....

  • Singh B.
    16 hours

    I hope they don't do it .

  • Singh B.
    16 hours

    Now the authorities might start taxing this water from the canal...

  • Babuji D.
    17 hours

    I SALUTE HIM. MANY INTELLECTUAL ASKED ME, WHO IS REAL PERSON ? MY ANSWER IS THIS IS THE REAL REASON YOU CANT MEASURE HIS REALITY

  • Pratikshya G.
    17 hours

    Inspired with his gesture🙌...it takes only a seed of thought to put into a profound action.....a simple wise old farmer could do it why can't the youth? PS: very grateful to brut india for posts like this who continue to celebrate heroes like him

  • Anjana H.
    18 hours

    Great man with great thoughts

  • Tejal M.
    18 hours

    Amazing effort and determination

  • Avi S.
    19 hours

    Salute to you Sir, but j sare politicians or itne bde bde bills or j sb drama kis liye agr afterall sb kaam ek aam aadmi ne hi krne hai

  • Samdup C.
    20 hours

    Jai jawan jai kisan.

