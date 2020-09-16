back
Bihar Man Digs Canal with Herculean Effort
Looking for a solution to irrigate the fields in his village, this man from Bihar persevered in his efforts to dig a 3 km-long canal without any help. Here’s how he did it...
09/16/2020 5:27 AMupdated: 09/16/2020 7:42 AM
60 comments
Shafi A.3 hours
The real Heroes of India Salute Sir
Naresh B.3 hours
Is there a govt in Bihar🤔🤔🤔
Uma M.4 hours
Iron Work
Farida R.4 hours
Kings and emperors and zaminders spent their life on luxury at the cost of rural people's hard inhuman slavery. It is the same old story. They don't even know their rights.
Farida R.5 hours
Shame on authority that someone was forced to do this alone for survival. It was the responsibility of the govt to interfere and supply him or the villagers with necessary machinery for canal dredging.
Takchapa C.9 hours
Salute
Warkham R.11 hours
Its just shows, Government of bihar is crap,good for nothing but good at hiding money n stealing.
Vajeed A.12 hours
Super man. Salutes to his Herculean efforts. State and central Govt should reward and help such people who take up such efforts in the interests of people in such situations. Central Govt should provide a better Infrastucture to ensure that water body is protected and can collect more rain and flood water to serve this village and others nearby. Truly appreciated. For a simple villager who herds cattle to drive his thoughts to action and dig a 3 kms long ditch is top of the world achievement... State Govt ? Any mention or support so far. Please report.
Mugdha R.14 hours
Great job.
Sriram V.14 hours
While People like him and Manjhi deserve respect, the respective sub-collectors / collectors should be docked for not using state machinery to do what they did. Most of the IAS nincompoops do nothing worthwhile.... forcing poor people like to toil with bare hands
Dustu N.15 hours
Mammoth task
Jay U.15 hours
Pathetic to see the village folks watching the old man work hard with no help in that video clip at the end .....
Singh B.16 hours
I hope they don't do it .
Singh B.16 hours
Now the authorities might start taxing this water from the canal...
Babuji D.17 hours
I SALUTE HIM. MANY INTELLECTUAL ASKED ME, WHO IS REAL PERSON ? MY ANSWER IS THIS IS THE REAL REASON YOU CANT MEASURE HIS REALITY
Pratikshya G.17 hours
Inspired with his gesture🙌...it takes only a seed of thought to put into a profound action.....a simple wise old farmer could do it why can't the youth? PS: very grateful to brut india for posts like this who continue to celebrate heroes like him
Anjana H.18 hours
Great man with great thoughts
Tejal M.18 hours
Amazing effort and determination
Avi S.19 hours
Salute to you Sir, but j sare politicians or itne bde bde bills or j sb drama kis liye agr afterall sb kaam ek aam aadmi ne hi krne hai
Samdup C.20 hours
Jai jawan jai kisan.