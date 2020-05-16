back

Bihar's Mango Man Has New Variety For Every Event

This mango farmer gives you a reason to look forward to a lockdown. 🥭😋

05/16/2020 2:57 PM
12 comments

  • Avinash G.
    5 days

    lucky you.

  • Amit S.
    6 days

    ye kha hh pta lgao daya

  • Prabhu A.
    6 days

    nice sir

  • Prabhu A.
    6 days

    Very good keep it up

  • Rana B.
    05/17/2020 02:15

    GREAT JOB THIS NEW INNOVATION__ BUT LOCKDOWN ? WHO WOULD LIKE TO EAT CORONAVIRUS ? BOTH REMINDERS OF DARK PHASES

  • Manish D.
    05/16/2020 16:26

    Smart city, smart mangoes!

  • Sumit B.
    05/16/2020 16:08

    Mangoes r love..

  • Salman K.
    05/16/2020 15:51

    ye hota gai aam

  • Sayed H.
    05/16/2020 15:32

    🤤🤤🤤🤤

  • Anurag B.
    05/16/2020 15:19

    Excellent good work.. Mango man .👍👍

  • Rakesh K.
    05/16/2020 15:02

    Nice

  • Brut India
    05/15/2020 12:35

    Here are some more food items that were inspired by the coronavirus: