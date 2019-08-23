Birds Have No Answer To India’s Killer Kites

The Chinese manjha, banned two years ago but still a top choice for kite-fliers, is killing birds in the hundreds. Even humans aren’t safe any longer. 😰
Poul S.09/06/2019 13:25
Karur poushmash to Karur shorbonash
Prabal D.09/05/2019 07:45
I basically eat chicken everyday so killing birds is fine. I don't fly any kites though. Kite flying is a sport that is not intended on killing animals, yeah the use of Chinese manjha is bad thought as I once had it strapped around my throat while I was driving, it was fucking sharp but thank God I felt something on my throat and stopped my bike.
Oso L.09/01/2019 19:33
PETA=please eat tasty animals 🤣🤣🤣
Javed M.08/30/2019 07:32
please banned to this kite flying
Hemant S.08/28/2019 16:16
Despite of sharing knowledge in comment we people should start advising people who are doing wrong/negative things in order to make a better place to live in
Travellersoul S.08/28/2019 10:43
This thread is getting prepared by machines unlike the cotton tread which is prepared by humans... Chinese thread is a plastic thread coated with iron nd is very strong in strength... And it is much cheaper as well as compared to cotton thread.. Govrnment should try to find the root or the machines from where its getting manufactured nd sealed them.... No production no retailing no harm simple..
John T.08/28/2019 03:28
Every banned product you will find it in india, due to irrational demands of people
Brut India08/27/2019 04:56
Delhi assembly speaker demands a high-level probe into the matter. Despite a ban, how is Chinese manjha still being sold, he asks: https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/speaker-seeks-probe-into-sale-of-chinese-manjha/article29264047.ece
Srijana S.08/26/2019 10:08
This should be stopped✋ completely for the safety of innocent birds🐤🐦Humans👫 stop being selfish for the sake of your pleasure👊👊👊
Sanjay K.08/24/2019 07:15
Ban it immediately. Flying kite is not more important than life of some innocent wonderful birds. 😡😡
Razbluito L.08/23/2019 13:14
Varun J.08/23/2019 08:13
There is no fun in kite flying with chinese manja . Waste.
Vinay J.08/23/2019 06:55
The best post until now by BRUT
Brind R.08/23/2019 06:54
cannot understand how and why Indian businessmen import such nasty , deadly toys from such country??? greed for money very often surpasses basic ethics of safety and security.
Samir G.08/23/2019 06:05
when it is banned..... why is it not properly implemented across our country??!! where are the authorities when we need them 😓
Scarlette T.08/23/2019 06:05
What does vegetarian has to say about this? If you have ever used this type of kites , know that you are equally quilting of killing birds and human alike. Think about this. Killing for pleasure and killing for food
Manju C.08/23/2019 06:00
Ban all Chinese items........
Rabiya K.08/23/2019 05:58
Pls stop
HISIS -.08/23/2019 05:34
China needs to just wait back let our festivals kill us. While they make money off selling us toxic fireworks, throat slitting kite thread. And then Arunachal and Ladakh is all theirs.
Nishant A.08/23/2019 05:32
pakshirajan ko pta chlgya agr to kya hga inka