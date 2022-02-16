back

BJP, Congress trade charges over ABG fraud case

Congress and BJP sparred as CBI investigated India's biggest bank fraud worth Rs. 22,842 crore...

16/02/2022 12:52 PM
  • 248K
  • 368

Politics

350 comments

  • Manvinder M.
    2 days

    Nehru ki galti 🤣🤣🤣

  • Rajiv G.
    2 days

    Bewkoof tumharey regime hua aur pakda gaya BJP regime mein. Tum to pakadtey hi nahi kabhi.

  • Anish A.
    2 days

    They both debating unnecessarily.... Then what the issue he telling scam under bjp govt,that mam telling scam under upa govt...plze stop this nonsense.... who's money lost that public money sir and mam...

  • Alexander V.
    2 days

    This woman is really having some mental problems kindly she should b given some metal treatment or sent to a mental asylum!

  • Badri M.
    2 days

    Arrogant lady

  • Victor B.
    2 days

    Lootne waale loot ki baat nahi karta.. This is for Pappu ka Chamcha Surjewala

  • T S.
    3 days

    Nirmala Seetharaman cannot make Congress responsible. It is neither the mistake of BJP or any others party in power. It is due to the sole mistake of depositors and Bankers. Bankers should openly convince the Government in power that it is not possible to have control over the borrowers after the money is lent. Bankers should only give working capital or temporary loans for capital investment. They should drastically reduce rate of interest on deposits as risks are increasing. And Banks counters may be made user friendly for investment on shares. People cannot expect risk free investment with high rate of interest on deposits. It was not lent by a single nationalized bank, but by 28 banks led by a Private bank. This itself proves that bankers have no control over borrowers and Inspite of knowing the fact that the business is not running well they have no other go but to lend more to avoid being made responsible for not giving further finance as their money is already in stake and looking at the plight of workers and wish of government.

  • MD A.
    3 days

    Fraud sab Gujrat se hi hota ha kya ?

  • Mohammed E.
    4 days

    Oh plz , not again - can't w/std this lady - w/ever I see her on PC report - shame to have MoF of this off-level std - in line with the designation of govt dept 3rd grade public servants. When any stuff spoken by PM 1 can u/std - but when this lady speaks out - all the citizens should hailed - God save India.

  • Thomas W.
    4 days

    Congress needs to their homework... Before pointing on a party who is working on Country's development and Great in the World....

  • Rajarshi R.
    4 days

    Another Modi Chor Laddu..

  • Buddhiman C.
    4 days

    I don't understand her thoughts at all

  • Shahour K.
    4 days

    Aik baat bolna imaandaari se - mera IT toh nahi badouge na iske chalte.

  • Vijayaraghavan M.
    4 days

    Those who believe BJP government slept ( without understanding the complexities of such fraud), can vote congress to power again and allow them to loot again. If you can ensure your commission by telling them that it may benefit you. 🤭🤭🤭

  • Chingsak K.
    4 days

    Fraud scams liar FM

  • Chingsak K.
    4 days

    BJP gundaraj should be end

  • Vivian C.
    4 days

    What about Gujarat Model ?? ..... 😂

  • Nasir N.
    4 days

    Behind the scene both are One, taking turns to fool the foolish supporters, for generations to come...

  • Mainak S.
    4 days

    Shut up and stop blaming to opposition

  • Suresh G.
    4 days

    Kuch bhi

