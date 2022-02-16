BJP, Congress trade charges over ABG fraud case

The Shy Student Who Became Tamil Nadu's Amma
Nehru ki galti 🤣🤣🤣
Bewkoof tumharey regime hua aur pakda gaya BJP regime mein. Tum to pakadtey hi nahi kabhi.
They both debating unnecessarily.... Then what the issue he telling scam under bjp govt,that mam telling scam under upa govt...plze stop this nonsense.... who's money lost that public money sir and mam...
This woman is really having some mental problems kindly she should b given some metal treatment or sent to a mental asylum!
Arrogant lady
Lootne waale loot ki baat nahi karta.. This is for Pappu ka Chamcha Surjewala
Nirmala Seetharaman cannot make Congress responsible. It is neither the mistake of BJP or any others party in power. It is due to the sole mistake of depositors and Bankers. Bankers should openly convince the Government in power that it is not possible to have control over the borrowers after the money is lent. Bankers should only give working capital or temporary loans for capital investment. They should drastically reduce rate of interest on deposits as risks are increasing. And Banks counters may be made user friendly for investment on shares. People cannot expect risk free investment with high rate of interest on deposits. It was not lent by a single nationalized bank, but by 28 banks led by a Private bank. This itself proves that bankers have no control over borrowers and Inspite of knowing the fact that the business is not running well they have no other go but to lend more to avoid being made responsible for not giving further finance as their money is already in stake and looking at the plight of workers and wish of government.
Fraud sab Gujrat se hi hota ha kya ?
Oh plz , not again - can't w/std this lady - w/ever I see her on PC report - shame to have MoF of this off-level std - in line with the designation of govt dept 3rd grade public servants. When any stuff spoken by PM 1 can u/std - but when this lady speaks out - all the citizens should hailed - God save India.
Congress needs to their homework... Before pointing on a party who is working on Country's development and Great in the World....
Another Modi Chor Laddu..
I don't understand her thoughts at all
Aik baat bolna imaandaari se - mera IT toh nahi badouge na iske chalte.
Those who believe BJP government slept ( without understanding the complexities of such fraud), can vote congress to power again and allow them to loot again. If you can ensure your commission by telling them that it may benefit you. 🤭🤭🤭
Fraud scams liar FM
BJP gundaraj should be end
What about Gujarat Model ?? ..... 😂
Behind the scene both are One, taking turns to fool the foolish supporters, for generations to come...
Shut up and stop blaming to opposition
Kuch bhi
350 comments
