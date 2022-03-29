Sheila Dikshit: The Lover, The Wife, The Daughter-In-Law
BJP MP wants crypto users to pay more tax
Tanuj B.11 hours
Ye buddhe! Inka akal abhi bhi 80s me pada hua hai...
Prince F.12 hours
Elect an Illiterate and see this is what they do 🥲
Gaurav G.12 hours
wow... a bjp minister is actually talking some sense... now that's a surprise...
Jigmi T.12 hours
Crypto is a technology,
Saurav S.12 hours
These are baseless and shameless people who don't know shit about world and because of people like him and Nitish Kumar Bihar is only good at alcohol ban and zero on employement and education.
NehAl A.12 hours
I wish he doesn't talks shit in Parliament again
Mayank A.12 hours
Gambling was always taxed @30% +cess+surcharge . Minister is quite right .
Rishabh T.12 hours
Well it's kinda true though. Most of the coins doesn't have any use case, they are just fueled by rumours and false marketing.
Aayush K.12 hours
Good
Vishal S.12 hours
That's why we need educated politicians.
Angshuman12 hours
When an uneducated person becomes the "finance minister". Lol.
Loveleen P.13 hours
Aap ek prakar k gandu hai kya apko ye pata hai?
Sachin B.13 hours
Shit mentality
Ata A.13 hours
Sir please take your medicine on time i feel you’re going n**s….
Bhavishya J.13 hours
bhai sunle uncle ki baat
Sujit K.13 hours
Lagta hai Bhai ke bohot paise doobe hai crypto trading me 😁
Tanish S.14 hours
He won't like if his annual income gets taxed, because he is earning more than 50% of Indians.
Rahul V.14 hours
yehi hota hai jb anpadh chutiyo ko log apne sir pe baitha lete hai 🤣
Devendra G.14 hours
Binanceee yeaa hahha
Nibir K.14 hours
If Crypto is gambling, then isn't trading alao? Okay keeping the equities market aside, what about the Derivatives? First this guy needs some knowledge in Finance. Give some better reason.