back

BJP MP wants crypto users to pay more tax

"Crypto is gambling!" This Rajya Sabha MP thinks 30% tax won't affect crypto users. So, he wants them to pay more.

29/03/2022 2:24 PM
  • 144.9K
  • 678

Politics

  1. 6:40

    Sheila Dikshit: The Lover, The Wife, The Daughter-In-Law

  2. 4:09

    When Kejriwal promised Delhi 20 lakh jobs

  3. 3:28

    Mamata attacks Centre over fuel price surge

  4. 3:11

    The truth behind Kejriwal’s claim

  5. 3:02

    BJP MP wants crypto users to pay more tax

  6. 6:03

    RJ Sayema Speaks Out On Bulli Bai

577 comments

  • Tanuj B.
    11 hours

    Ye buddhe! Inka akal abhi bhi 80s me pada hua hai...

  • Prince F.
    12 hours

    Elect an Illiterate and see this is what they do 🥲

  • Gaurav G.
    12 hours

    wow... a bjp minister is actually talking some sense... now that's a surprise...

  • Jigmi T.
    12 hours

    Crypto is a technology,

  • Saurav S.
    12 hours

    These are baseless and shameless people who don't know shit about world and because of people like him and Nitish Kumar Bihar is only good at alcohol ban and zero on employement and education.

  • NehAl A.
    12 hours

    I wish he doesn't talks shit in Parliament again

  • Mayank A.
    12 hours

    Gambling was always taxed @30% +cess+surcharge . Minister is quite right .

  • Rishabh T.
    12 hours

    Well it's kinda true though. Most of the coins doesn't have any use case, they are just fueled by rumours and false marketing.

  • Aayush K.
    12 hours

    Good

  • Vishal S.
    12 hours

    That's why we need educated politicians.

  • Angshuman
    12 hours

    When an uneducated person becomes the "finance minister". Lol.

  • Loveleen P.
    13 hours

    Aap ek prakar k gandu hai kya apko ye pata hai?

  • Sachin B.
    13 hours

    Shit mentality

  • Ata A.
    13 hours

    Sir please take your medicine on time i feel you’re going n**s….

  • Bhavishya J.
    13 hours

    bhai sunle uncle ki baat

  • Sujit K.
    13 hours

    Lagta hai Bhai ke bohot paise doobe hai crypto trading me 😁

  • Tanish S.
    14 hours

    He won't like if his annual income gets taxed, because he is earning more than 50% of Indians.

  • Rahul V.
    14 hours

    yehi hota hai jb anpadh chutiyo ko log apne sir pe baitha lete hai 🤣

  • Devendra G.
    14 hours

    Binanceee yeaa hahha

  • Nibir K.
    14 hours

    If Crypto is gambling, then isn't trading alao? Okay keeping the equities market aside, what about the Derivatives? First this guy needs some knowledge in Finance. Give some better reason.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.