Blind Women Detect Breast Cancer Using Touch

These women detect breast cancer with their hands. They're blind.

11/12/2018 9:41 AMupdated: 08/22/2019 5:32 PM
  • 343.9k
  • 38

28 comments

  • Brut India
    11/19/2018 09:54

    Here's how these women are helping with early detection of breast cancer with this prescreening test. https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/city/delhi/blind-women-deploy-power-of-touch-in-fight-against-breast-cancer/articleshow/66011328.cms

  • Brut India
    11/16/2018 16:20

    This young woman has developed an app that detects a condition that causes blindness.

