back

British Man Sells India’s Jhalmuri In London

For Indian cricket fans in London, this man dished out more spice than Virat Kohli’s team.

06/12/2019 12:33 PM
  • 176.6k
  • 225

And even more

  1. British Man Sells India’s Jhalmuri In London

136 comments

  • Pyrène R.
    07/12/2019 15:54

    j'ai faim 😂😂

  • Rashpinder G.
    07/11/2019 18:45

    - you missed out!

  • Xue-Jun Z.
    07/11/2019 00:15

    Mumbai version please, serve bhel Mumbai thank you.

  • Damini L.
    07/10/2019 19:49

    need to find this guy!!!!

  • Memi M.
    07/07/2019 07:17

    khanu janu parla?

  • Jessy K.
    07/07/2019 02:11

    Yummy

  • Champ S.
    07/06/2019 23:37

    Amazing 😘👍🏻

  • Ami R.
    07/06/2019 12:35

    Good ... flavors of India traveling all over the world ... appreciate his work .... keep it up ...

  • Sovan H.
    07/05/2019 18:03

    Any one tell me plz...if u know...how Much dollar for a "thonga" of a jhalmuri?

  • Pallavi P.
    07/05/2019 04:31

    আমি আসছি দাদু দাঁড়ান.. 💖💖💖💖

  • Catalina R.
    07/05/2019 03:02

    Shrish Sharma

  • Gudu B.
    07/04/2019 23:45

    Nice

  • Arpita B.
    07/04/2019 13:48

    , ,

  • Anurag K.
    07/03/2019 21:13

    angrej ram aadhar

  • Tarminder K.
    07/02/2019 21:28

    😜😜😜

  • Ayu S.
    07/01/2019 22:53

    🤣🤣😂

  • Ashok K.
    07/01/2019 16:43

    He uses news paper for packing...opps

  • Prateek S.
    07/01/2019 16:19

    Bharat Chaudhary

  • Patricia L.
    06/30/2019 23:04

    Well lets see putting food in what looks like newspaper and using his hands hmmm I'll pass

  • Nishant G.
    06/30/2019 20:30

    See , that's what I was talking about. One street food franchise somewhere, and we will be as rich and popular as KFC. Not a bad business idea 😂😂🤣🤙