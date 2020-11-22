back

Brut Documentary: Mysteries Of Kiradu

Watch Brut India's exclusive mini documentary uncovering what locals call, a curse that dates 900 years ago.

22/11/2020 2:57 PM
  • 255.6K
  • 134

And even more

  1. 13:01

    Brut Documentary: Mysteries Of Kiradu

  2. 8:43

    Surviving Suicide Loss: Raashi's Story

  3. 3:51

    Indian Family Caught Stealing in Bali

  4. 2:04

    Student Suicides Peak In 2018

  5. 2:00

    The Plight of India’s Captive Elephants

  6. 2:49

    India vs Germany on Mental Health at Work

75 comments

  • Soniya A.
    12 hours

    Leave ur cameras,lights and crew at home. Go Alone! You ll meet those powers ! For sure !

  • Padma M.
    18 hours

    I factured my foot at nahar fort. On the roof of mahendra palace. Seriously you wouldnt want to go there

  • Shraddha N.
    18 hours

    Why don't they try doing this in Bhangarh Fort ???

  • Simr G.
    a day

    chlenge

  • Pankaj U.
    a day

    I fully support the paranormal investigator. It is just superstition for we have not come out to date. Good work.

  • Soumili B.
    a day

    di , eta dekho.

  • Sujit N.
    a day

    Beautiful incredible rajasthan

  • Rakesh S.
    a day

    Many things were destroyed in india, I think humans have not evolved just in these 400 years where science has come into play but there might be many more things happened in thousands of years of evolution. we have not got advanced in technology but I think we lost many things in india.i wish may find them

  • Joghee N.
    a day

    Very interesting to watch

  • Dipanjana F.
    2 days

    Dekh eta

  • Saravanaand G.
    2 days

    Its haunted because the ghost are muslim who demolished this ancient amazement. Note it

  • Larry W.
    2 days

    Follow

  • Satish K.
    2 days

    Nice information video. Thanks

  • Vinay B.
    2 days

    People become stone doesnt mean that they will literally not by body,by mind they will become stone .I mean to say here they lose their human and ethical values..act immorally.

  • Ancy D.
    2 days

    Bhavna Anup

  • Ananya R.
    2 days

    It's to preserve the heritage

  • Shital S.
    2 days

    Good research

  • Haripriya S.
    2 days

    Such beautiful temple is in ruins just bcoz of baseless,irrelevant and irrational rumors n beliefs.. Silly n Frustrating!!

  • Xaren N.
    2 days

    How many villagers has turned into stone??? This spirit is shy. There's a strong magnetic force as i know watching your video. Hire me if you want to know more.

  • Prasanna J.
    3 days

    let’s go 🤣🤣

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.