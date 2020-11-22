Brut Documentary: Mysteries Of Kiradu
Soniya A.12 hours
Leave ur cameras,lights and crew at home. Go Alone! You ll meet those powers ! For sure !
Padma M.18 hours
I factured my foot at nahar fort. On the roof of mahendra palace. Seriously you wouldnt want to go there
Shraddha N.18 hours
Why don't they try doing this in Bhangarh Fort ???
Simr G.a day
chlenge
Pankaj U.a day
I fully support the paranormal investigator. It is just superstition for we have not come out to date. Good work.
Soumili B.a day
di , eta dekho.
Sujit N.a day
Beautiful incredible rajasthan
Rakesh S.a day
Many things were destroyed in india, I think humans have not evolved just in these 400 years where science has come into play but there might be many more things happened in thousands of years of evolution. we have not got advanced in technology but I think we lost many things in india.i wish may find them
Joghee N.a day
Very interesting to watch
Dipanjana F.2 days
Dekh eta
Saravanaand G.2 days
Its haunted because the ghost are muslim who demolished this ancient amazement. Note it
Larry W.2 days
Follow
Satish K.2 days
Nice information video. Thanks
Vinay B.2 days
People become stone doesnt mean that they will literally not by body,by mind they will become stone .I mean to say here they lose their human and ethical values..act immorally.
Ancy D.2 days
Bhavna Anup
Ananya R.2 days
It's to preserve the heritage
Shital S.2 days
Good research
Haripriya S.2 days
Such beautiful temple is in ruins just bcoz of baseless,irrelevant and irrational rumors n beliefs.. Silly n Frustrating!!
Xaren N.2 days
How many villagers has turned into stone??? This spirit is shy. There's a strong magnetic force as i know watching your video. Hire me if you want to know more.
Prasanna J.3 days
let’s go 🤣🤣