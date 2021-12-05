back
Brut Impact: Anand Mahindra Helps Manipur Boy
Remember Brut's viral video of the Iron Man from Manipur? He is studying to become a real engineer now. 📚
05/12/2021 2:57 PM
- 288K
- 13.2K
- 195
172 comments
Okram S.21 hours
For Manhindra..... Another Great MoneyMaking Employee just Found.. ❤❤ Best of Luck.. DearBro
Seema M.3 days
Great 👍 congratulations ,as a Manipuri I am proud of you ,wish u best of luck in your future God bless u 🙏
Ibohal K.3 days
❤️❤️❤️❤️Sir Anand
Aryan N.3 days
Yaifare
Kai G.4 days
Phynale😆😆😆
Kai G.4 days
Phinanlee 😆😆😆
S K.4 days
God bless you
Maitlynti L.5 days
All the best
Lemti L.5 days
Honestly speaking He will become an unbelievable person.
Zérô F.5 days
Sardar vallebai patel be like 🤨🤨🤨
ꯍꯦꯃꯣ ꯂ.5 days
Proud of you 👍
D'mon R.5 days
Even me I am mechanical
ꯇꯣꯔꯣ ꯃ.6 days
👍👍👍yaifare
Angom R.6 days
Well done. Proud of you
L V.6 days
Bro.I do love ur technic.
Kai G.6 days
Fhinanlee 😆😆
Abujam R.6 days
Lift it up..
Sarat A.6 days
PRIDE OF INDIA FROM NORTH EAST INDIA
Aamir K.6 days
👏👏👏👏👏👏👏
Denish T.6 days
Mechanican enginening....