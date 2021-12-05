back

Brut Impact: Anand Mahindra Helps Manipur Boy

Remember Brut's viral video of the Iron Man from Manipur? He is studying to become a real engineer now. 📚

05/12/2021 2:57 PM
  • 288K
  • 195

172 comments

  • Okram S.
    21 hours

    For Manhindra..... Another Great MoneyMaking Employee just Found.. ❤❤ Best of Luck.. DearBro

  • Seema M.
    3 days

    Great 👍 congratulations ,as a Manipuri I am proud of you ,wish u best of luck in your future God bless u 🙏

  • Ibohal K.
    3 days

    ❤️❤️❤️❤️Sir Anand

  • Aryan N.
    3 days

    Yaifare

  • Kai G.
    4 days

    Phynale😆😆😆

  • Kai G.
    4 days

    Phinanlee 😆😆😆

  • S K.
    4 days

    God bless you

  • Maitlynti L.
    5 days

    All the best

  • Lemti L.
    5 days

    Honestly speaking He will become an unbelievable person.

  • Zérô F.
    5 days

    Sardar vallebai patel be like 🤨🤨🤨

  • ꯍꯦꯃꯣ ꯂ.
    5 days

    Proud of you 👍

  • D'mon R.
    5 days

    Even me I am mechanical

  • ꯇꯣꯔꯣ ꯃ.
    6 days

    👍👍👍yaifare

  • Angom R.
    6 days

    Well done. Proud of you

  • L V.
    6 days

    Bro.I do love ur technic.

  • Kai G.
    6 days

    Fhinanlee 😆😆

  • Abujam R.
    6 days

    Lift it up..

  • Sarat A.
    6 days

    PRIDE OF INDIA FROM NORTH EAST INDIA

  • Aamir K.
    6 days

    👏👏👏👏👏👏👏

  • Denish T.
    6 days

    Mechanican enginening....

