Bureaucrat's Son Rings In Covid-19 In Bengal

Nandan D.8 hours
Now the parents have also been tested positive along with a maid
Diksha D.9 hours
now his parents and maid is also tested positive
Pandey P.10 hours
This time you raised a real issue
Nivedita K.10 hours
Aik Manipuri ladies v Uk se Corona lekar aagya. UK meh corona bikiri hota hai kya.
Anurag R.12 hours
Pl name this bureaucrats
Ajit B.12 hours
Those stamps are not working , people somehow manage to evade quarantine.and by the time they are caught might have infected others...They must use gps ankle monitor which would notify the police ..or have some sort of Siren which cannot be stoped .
Hana M.17 hours
Corrupted India
Galsun Z.a day
Well educated but way of life style and societies not so good that the reality of this people
Jaswant S.a day
If mamta is strict it means she cares for kolkotta I mean west Bengal and All haa de tali and keep distance Namaskar.
Matin N.a day
Get prepared for the biggest covid 19 tsunami outbreak there that can seriously cause a rebounce of the virus back to X covid 19 countries and we all have to start fighting like hell all over again. Please..please take it very very seriously people.
Sanat S.3 days
Fire the officials ass to make an example of vip culture
Lilipta P.3 days
😡😡
Abhijeet D.3 days
He should be jailed
Sangeeta M.3 days
Stupid Mamtha
Esther M.3 days
All this educated ppl were stupids and did blunders...as well govt too was late to take action...
Bishu B.3 days
Indian people those who are in good position. Like bureaucrats, politicians and many others just miss use there power.....This is the condition of India.People should be responsible to themselves.And that guy just miss used his power and skipped the test so now whole state will bear the consequences. So what just happened was very shameful to every top most people who missuse there power so grow up in own feet don't take advantage of your parents.Hope to see a good day ahead.
Anand K.3 days
Fuckiest family ever...totally irresponsible...
Mangai T.3 days
India should close the borders
Amrita K.3 days
Ridiculous
Sourav A.3 days
Bad days r coming because of these bastards