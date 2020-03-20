back

Bureaucrat's Son Rings In Covid-19 In Bengal

He travelled from the UK to Delhi to Kolkata. Here is why Mamata Banerjee is upset with the family of Bengal’s first Covid-19 patient. 😲

03/20/2020 2:16 PMupdated: 03/20/2020 2:17 PM
  • 151.1k
  • 46

Coronavirus Coverage

  1. 3:10

    Dr. Naresh Trehan On Coronavirus Lockdown

  2. 9:35

    Take Covid-19 Seriously, Indian Doctor In China Warns

  3. 2:00

    Aligarh Jail Inmates Make Masks

  4. 1:39

    The Right Way To Tie A Mask

  5. 7:22

    How The World Is Fighting The Coronavirus

  6. 3:38

    Cancellations Due To Coronavirus

41 comments

  • Nandan D.
    8 hours

    Now the parents have also been tested positive along with a maid

  • Diksha D.
    9 hours

    now his parents and maid is also tested positive

  • Pandey P.
    10 hours

    This time you raised a real issue

  • Nivedita K.
    10 hours

    Aik Manipuri ladies v Uk se Corona lekar aagya. UK meh corona bikiri hota hai kya.

  • Anurag R.
    12 hours

    Pl name this bureaucrats

  • Ajit B.
    12 hours

    Those stamps are not working , people somehow manage to evade quarantine.and by the time they are caught might have infected others...They must use gps ankle monitor which would notify the police ..or have some sort of Siren which cannot be stoped .

  • Hana M.
    17 hours

    Corrupted India

  • Galsun Z.
    a day

    Well educated but way of life style and societies not so good that the reality of this people

  • Jaswant S.
    a day

    If mamta is strict it means she cares for kolkotta I mean west Bengal and All haa de tali and keep distance Namaskar.

  • Matin N.
    a day

    Get prepared for the biggest covid 19 tsunami outbreak there that can seriously cause a rebounce of the virus back to X covid 19 countries and we all have to start fighting like hell all over again. Please..please take it very very seriously people.

  • Sanat S.
    3 days

    Fire the officials ass to make an example of vip culture

  • Lilipta P.
    3 days

    😡😡

  • Abhijeet D.
    3 days

    He should be jailed

  • Sangeeta M.
    3 days

    Stupid Mamtha

  • Esther M.
    3 days

    All this educated ppl were stupids and did blunders...as well govt too was late to take action...

  • Bishu B.
    3 days

    Indian people those who are in good position. Like bureaucrats, politicians and many others just miss use there power.....This is the condition of India.People should be responsible to themselves.And that guy just miss used his power and skipped the test so now whole state will bear the consequences. So what just happened was very shameful to every top most people who missuse there power so grow up in own feet don't take advantage of your parents.Hope to see a good day ahead.

  • Anand K.
    3 days

    Fuckiest family ever...totally irresponsible...

  • Mangai T.
    3 days

    India should close the borders

  • Amrita K.
    3 days

    Ridiculous

  • Sourav A.
    3 days

    Bad days r coming because of these bastards