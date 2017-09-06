back

Cabinet 3.0

What does the Prime Minister’s Cabinet 3.0 look like?

09/06/2017 1:22 PM
  • 80.7k
  • 29

Politics

  1. Sibal VS. Shah On Citizenship Amendment Bill

  2. Amit Shah’s ‘Kashmir Is Normal’ Claim: A Reality Check

  3. Meet Sonia Gandhi, The Congress Matriarch

  4. Indian Diplomat Bats For Israeli Solution To Kashmir

  5. Mohan Bhagwat On Making India Safer For Women

  6. This BJP MP Doesn’t Think GDP Figures Are Important At All

21 comments

  • Satadru S.
    11/21/2017 19:12

    What rubbish news is this? What's wrong with it? Nation's blessing is with our beloved PM, Modi Ji. Jai Hind.

  • Pami B.
    09/08/2017 19:19

    Not good thingh

  • Mohan K.
    09/08/2017 16:57

    Y can't think positive and think bharath is changing now

  • Glevita V.
    09/08/2017 16:42

    Anusuya Chalavadi

  • Satyam J.
    09/08/2017 16:22

    He actually is in command! And every1 wants it to be like that.

  • Jayvardhan S.
    09/08/2017 14:54

    https://youtu.be/tsdXeaYEZtM

  • اشفاق م.
    09/08/2017 13:53

    Big.......... Klab

  • Khan I.
    09/08/2017 13:18

    Kamina

  • Elango S.
    09/08/2017 12:57

    F*** off u guys

  • अंसारी भ.
    09/08/2017 11:19

    हो सकता है मोदीजी कुशल नेतृत्व कर्ता हूं लेकिन पूरी भाजपा मंडली कतई सरकार चलाने के काबिल नही कोई अनुभव नही जिन भाजपा लीडरों के पास सरकार चलाने का अनुभव था उनको धक्के मारकर भगा दिया गया है सिर्फ बंदरों की तरह उछल कूद कर यह दिखाने का प्रयास किया जा रहा है कि सरकार काम कर रही है सच यह है कि जनता को ठग लिया है इस सरकार ने यह भी सोचने की बात है कि इतने बड़े राष्ट्र की शुरक्षा का जिम्मा एक महिला को देना पडा

  • Pranay C.
    09/08/2017 10:23

    Marketing

  • Sudandhira K.
    09/08/2017 09:12

    Nothing is going to happen.only people will affect. Indian money value will not going to rise. Fuel price will not going to reduce. Only one thing will be increase, that is cabinet ministers asserts.

  • Sunil K.
    09/08/2017 08:57

    गिनीज बुक ऑफ वर्ल्ड रेकॉर्ड मध्ये भाजपचे पक्षाचे नेते मंत्री मुख्यमंत्री मोदींचा रेकॉर्ड.. सर्वांत जास्त न घाबरता बोलणे.रोज नविन गाजर दाखवत आहेत

  • Gulzar A.
    09/08/2017 08:57

    Lanti

  • Satyabrata D.
    09/08/2017 08:57

    The positive leader modi

  • Rakesh K.
    09/08/2017 08:45

    https://youtu.be/Od3lXIZIrYg

  • Sandeep S.
    09/08/2017 08:05

    more government no governance

  • Raghu
    09/08/2017 06:34

    Asshole

  • Anshul K.
    09/08/2017 05:10

    Koode ka dher kitna bi alat palat lo... gandd to gandd hi rahegi...!

  • Dalbir A.
    09/08/2017 04:50

    Clowns redecked