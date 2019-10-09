back

Can Plastic Be Used To Make Houses?

They've taken 2.5 million kgs of plastic out of the environment by converting them into homes.

10/09/2019 4:58 AM
  • 351.4k
  • 160

108 comments

  • Saurabh K.
    11/05/2019 11:19

    can these tiles bear heat in summer session?

  • Manas R.
    10/23/2019 17:24

    I want ur business partner

  • R.L. G.
    10/22/2019 20:37

    कहाँ लगा है ये यूनिट भाई देखना है या कोई नंबर है तो देवे बात करनी है

  • Parveen B.
    10/19/2019 15:41

    Great initiative

  • Anil R.
    10/19/2019 03:08

    Very good job

  • Miyang L.
    10/18/2019 08:22

    Great experts ...

  • Miyang L.
    10/18/2019 08:21

    Proud of you experts ...

  • Sridevi P.
    10/17/2019 18:46

    Can I open this type of company,plz send me CEO office mail id

  • Putta S.
    10/15/2019 11:02

    good

  • Thomas B.
    10/15/2019 05:52

    Not sure

  • Deeni R.
    10/14/2019 08:19

    Great !!

  • Stefan M.
    10/13/2019 21:36

    bhai log startup idea

  • Varinder K.
    10/13/2019 07:54

    Gud job keep it uppp

  • रोमित र.
    10/13/2019 07:48

    Brut could have take journalism a bit further by verifying his "claims" and adding much needed authenticity.

  • Ruby R.
    10/13/2019 06:54

    So good more animals and others species in sea are suffering the most due humans usage of the plastic products

  • Sangeeta D.
    10/13/2019 03:56

    Awesome

  • Manswama B.
    10/12/2019 17:04

    The doors in my home is made of this material,, awesome product,,, looks cool too

  • Dattatray N.
    10/12/2019 15:30

    Nice

  • Indrani P.
    10/12/2019 13:17

    thanks... for ur awsome job

  • Glenn M.
    10/12/2019 09:05

    thank you for doing that good work