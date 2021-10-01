back

Can You Drape A Sari Faster Than Her?

Dolly Jain only started wearing saris because her in-laws wanted her to. But eventually, it paid off… and how! 💸

01/10/2021 3:27 PM
  • 604.6K
  • 66

Portraits

46 comments

  • Bhaskar N.
    6 days

    ♥️

  • Binita P.
    6 days

    True.. I agree. I love sarees..

  • Hiyam W.
    7 days

    Ab modi ke Bari hai🤣

  • Padmaja S.
    7 days

    Great. Thanks and keep it going. May be people like you can carry forward the legacy. I love saree and often wear. In our cities and their people life styles have completely swiped it. I've seen your links really appreciates your work. Thanks for upholding the culture 😊

  • Tanwi T.
    07/10/2021 05:14

    Wow everyone has different different God gift talent we should recognize and make it happen 😊,very good mam

  • Pannashri G.
    05/10/2021 19:03

    check this out 🙂

  • Sheetal P.
    05/10/2021 04:30

    U r an inspiration

  • Neha J.
    04/10/2021 14:52

    U r jst fabulous.... Ma'am I am in love with sarees after i started watching ur videos

  • Sammira M.
    04/10/2021 08:54

    Wow

  • Deep S.
    04/10/2021 04:43

    maam.....

  • Arvind S.
    04/10/2021 00:20

    Goddess behind the heroin's

  • Usha H.
    03/10/2021 16:28

    Congratulation

  • Swati P.
    03/10/2021 14:01

    Dolly Jain congratulations🎉

  • Pinki R.
    03/10/2021 13:16

    Yes she is right..... i also inspired by her ,i love to wear saree ,she is my inspiration

  • Monika H.
    03/10/2021 07:56

    My story 😊🥰😍

  • Jesila J.
    03/10/2021 07:38

    .

  • Vijayalakshmi P.
    03/10/2021 05:28

    Wowww

  • Archana R.
    03/10/2021 04:08

    Well, i have a love- hate relationship with saree.

  • Ben Jackson
    02/10/2021 19:19

  • Poem P.
    02/10/2021 16:53

    Beautiful

