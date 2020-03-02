Captain Kohli Snaps At Kiwi Reporter
All the best to u.Almighty May float kindness on u.
I'm so glad we can leave voice messages as comments now! I can't spell the word, so am dropping a voice note.
▶ 🔘──────────── 00:60
Fuck this page
Before asking question remember he is world no 1 batsman king kohli 🤫🤫🤫
✌✌
Suja E perfectly said ...! Virat is a living cricket legend....!👍👍👍
what a reply
proud of virat .....
❤
KDB
Eyyy Garam blood, calm down
For the people who keep on spitttng venom against players, govt. and country.
'Kuch toh log kahenge MC ka kaam hee hai kehna'
New Sachin? Yes with the bat but by his attitude :
No way Mann...
No wonder this animated donkey has never won any major trophy as a captain...Worst captain we ever had...stop being salty you arrogant prick 👎🏽👎🏽😏
Virat was right
Well, when you are on the field, your adrenaline level is high. So, players behave aggressively sometimes in the geat of the moment. This is not an excuse, but this thing happens.
They need news .... So Stay strong champ.One or two games nothing against wt u have achieved. ( Apna time Aya ga ) King Kohli ❤️
Ego and arrogance at its peak ...From world's number one batsman
Modi's mentality
no he didn't lost his cool he was simply making him understand. you need to think twice before simply blaming someone's behaviour.
If everyone thinks getting aggressive brings better of him, than what are the standards he is setting ??
Being a Indian captain!!
Occasionally yes understood but you use this excuse for every single game, not going to help him always,
That's why most guys wont agree him as a match to Sachin in any way apart from nearing his records which still not comparable!!
138 comments
