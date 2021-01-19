back

Cattle Run Through Fire In Harvest Festival

To keep their cattle safe… people in Karnataka run them through fire as part of a Makar Sankranti ritual.

19/01/2021 3:23 PMupdated: 19/01/2021 3:25 PM
  • 15.5K
  • 31

31 comments

  • Xeeshaan H.
    19 hours

    Incredible Indian

  • Mohammed R.
    a day

    Maybe cattles are being trained so that they can survive such situation....?

  • Suliyem Q.
    a day

    Stupid idioter

  • Manish D.
    a day

    Meny people also believe that earth is flat...pls make a video on that .... If not keep your fucking mouth shut!

  • Zeny S.
    a day

    Yaha animal ko satana allow he kya 😂

  • Salam S.
    a day

    Lak lanat jahil log tuh beghayrat

  • Anthony J.
    2 days

    Why don't you replace Cows with yourself.. Your rituals could be fulfilled even then.

  • Divyanshu P.
    2 days

    Much better then killing them

  • Khusro M.
    2 days

    What a Bull Shit !

  • Harsh S.
    2 days

    Once click in mind ki bahubali ka scene Hai Kya 😅

  • Kaushar S.
    2 days

    People dont have ans they can't explain so they are questioning that why muslim slaughter animal during Eid.

  • Gangadhar S.
    2 days

    Traditional practices prevailing centuries together, relevant or irrelevant a day is dedicated to animals festivities.

  • Syed N.
    2 days

    Cows, refered as * gau mata * , how do their children drag/ pull mata ji through fire for luck & prosperity ❓ Its mind boggling ⁉️

  • Shakeel A.
    2 days

    Pagan festivities of Yore celebration of the harvest festival, wherein the people in some regions jump over small bonfires to ward off evil or bacterial virus of cold... Jumping over bonfires is done in Egypt /Iran /Turkey /Afghanistan and most European countries too in winter solstice.

  • Clifford R.
    2 days

    Brut you anti national 😂😂😂😂

  • Sumithra Y.
    2 days

    The fire isn't that hurting but made of a small quantity of hay... And I have seen this ritual right from my childhood.. Even children and the Cattle just leap easily and not in any cruelty or fear...

  • Burhan S.
    2 days

    Ummm yeah one would most definitely make there mother run through fire.... Lol. Call cow piss a cure.... Lol.

  • Abhishek G.
    2 days

    Brut India just waiting for your post on Bakri Eid

  • Amits H.
    2 days

    Nonsense

  • Ashwin K.
    2 days

    The fire burns small insects on cattles.. it is simple

