Cattle Run Through Fire In Harvest Festival
To keep their cattle safe… people in Karnataka run them through fire as part of a Makar Sankranti ritual.
19/01/2021 3:23 PMupdated: 19/01/2021 3:25 PM
31 comments
Xeeshaan H.19 hours
Incredible Indian
Mohammed R.a day
Maybe cattles are being trained so that they can survive such situation....?
Suliyem Q.a day
Stupid idioter
Manish D.a day
Meny people also believe that earth is flat...pls make a video on that .... If not keep your fucking mouth shut!
Zeny S.a day
Yaha animal ko satana allow he kya 😂
Salam S.a day
Lak lanat jahil log tuh beghayrat
Anthony J.2 days
Why don't you replace Cows with yourself.. Your rituals could be fulfilled even then.
Divyanshu P.2 days
Much better then killing them
Khusro M.2 days
What a Bull Shit !
Harsh S.2 days
Once click in mind ki bahubali ka scene Hai Kya 😅
Kaushar S.2 days
People dont have ans they can't explain so they are questioning that why muslim slaughter animal during Eid.
Gangadhar S.2 days
Traditional practices prevailing centuries together, relevant or irrelevant a day is dedicated to animals festivities.
Syed N.2 days
Cows, refered as * gau mata * , how do their children drag/ pull mata ji through fire for luck & prosperity ❓ Its mind boggling ⁉️
Shakeel A.2 days
Pagan festivities of Yore celebration of the harvest festival, wherein the people in some regions jump over small bonfires to ward off evil or bacterial virus of cold... Jumping over bonfires is done in Egypt /Iran /Turkey /Afghanistan and most European countries too in winter solstice.
Clifford R.2 days
Brut you anti national 😂😂😂😂
Sumithra Y.2 days
The fire isn't that hurting but made of a small quantity of hay... And I have seen this ritual right from my childhood.. Even children and the Cattle just leap easily and not in any cruelty or fear...
Burhan S.2 days
Ummm yeah one would most definitely make there mother run through fire.... Lol. Call cow piss a cure.... Lol.
Abhishek G.2 days
Brut India just waiting for your post on Bakri Eid
Amits H.2 days
Nonsense
Ashwin K.2 days
The fire burns small insects on cattles.. it is simple