CBI, ED Have A Free Hand: Nirmala Sitharaman
Does the Modi government use Central agencies to intimidate opposition politicians ahead of key elections? Nirmala Sitharaman doesn't agree. What's your take?
06/04/2021 3:27 PM
- 38.7K
- 697
- 204
184 comments
Quasid M.10 minutes
She has been fine tuned to replay whatever is being installed without any application of her mind (which she isn't even capable of)
Gause N.12 minutes
She is any accidental finance minister 😂😂😂😂😂
Shamil A.13 minutes
Corrupted government shame on you all business and shops are ruined people are struggling to get daily basic necessary this becoz of bjp chaiwala government
Arijeet D.15 minutes
If they are so unbiased then why there's never a raid on any bjp karyakarta's home??no checking nothing??why??
Ranjan D.16 minutes
How is it that it happened by the law, as NS puts, why isn't it done earlier. What makes these agencies, do it just before a certain states opposition parties (to their scheming ploys of subterfuge) as it seems a measure to intimidate? What makes these agencies sit on their large lethargic bums so long! Is there a "law" or a unwritten convention that make them only react so late in the day.. I smell a plate of rotting vegetables!!( as they are all shakhagaris)
Ruchika D.16 minutes
She is surely high !!
Mirza O.17 minutes
Hamari bakchoi hi law hai 🥵🥵😕
Deepak C.20 minutes
Yes ofcourse
Kunali M.20 minutes
The mask really helps some!
Galvin M.20 minutes
Madam why to give such a big speech , just state ' It's an act of God' and finish it off😂
Fasi M.21 minutes
Stupid cow
ৰাজকমল ম.36 minutes
She has no idea how to revive the economy. Instead she is talking about some issues not related to her ministry
Pravin N.44 minutes
Assholes are crying because they can't rule . They are rulled out.
Imtiaz K.44 minutes
Only Capable of ruining the indian economy...waste womn
Leslie F.an hour
Hahahahaha
Edward L.an hour
She can not run the business and the economy of the country is in doldrums.. Yet she shamelessly talk about law an order, corruption etc. Shame shame
Andrew M.an hour
Rafale Marie Antoinette?
Varma A.an hour
நீ நாட்டை கூறு போட்டு அம்பானி, அதானிக்கு அடி மாட்டு விலைக்கு விற்று உங்களின் பினாமிகளை பணாமிகளாக ஆக்கி கொண்டிருப்பதை விடவா...??? இந்திய வரலாற்றிலே மிக மோசமான தகுதியற்ற ஃபைனான்ஸ் மினிஸ்டர் அல்லவா...
Tapas K.an hour
Of course, they try to do so. Since their IQ level is very low, they adopt crude method and fail quite often.
Chinmaya R.an hour
What gadhi says and u believe that