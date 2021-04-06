back

CBI, ED Have A Free Hand: Nirmala Sitharaman

Does the Modi government use Central agencies to intimidate opposition politicians ahead of key elections? Nirmala Sitharaman doesn't agree. What's your take?

06/04/2021 3:27 PM
  • 38.7K
  • 204

184 comments

  • Quasid M.
    10 minutes

    She has been fine tuned to replay whatever is being installed without any application of her mind (which she isn't even capable of)

  • Gause N.
    12 minutes

    She is any accidental finance minister 😂😂😂😂😂

  • Shamil A.
    13 minutes

    Corrupted government shame on you all business and shops are ruined people are struggling to get daily basic necessary this becoz of bjp chaiwala government

  • Arijeet D.
    15 minutes

    If they are so unbiased then why there's never a raid on any bjp karyakarta's home??no checking nothing??why??

  • Ranjan D.
    16 minutes

    How is it that it happened by the law, as NS puts, why isn't it done earlier. What makes these agencies, do it just before a certain states opposition parties (to their scheming ploys of subterfuge) as it seems a measure to intimidate? What makes these agencies sit on their large lethargic bums so long! Is there a "law" or a unwritten convention that make them only react so late in the day.. I smell a plate of rotting vegetables!!( as they are all shakhagaris)

  • Ruchika D.
    16 minutes

    She is surely high !!

  • Mirza O.
    17 minutes

    Hamari bakchoi hi law hai 🥵🥵😕

  • Deepak C.
    20 minutes

    Yes ofcourse

  • Kunali M.
    20 minutes

    The mask really helps some!

  • Galvin M.
    20 minutes

    Madam why to give such a big speech , just state ' It's an act of God' and finish it off😂

  • Fasi M.
    21 minutes

    Stupid cow

  • ৰাজকমল ম.
    36 minutes

    She has no idea how to revive the economy. Instead she is talking about some issues not related to her ministry

  • Pravin N.
    44 minutes

    Assholes are crying because they can't rule . They are rulled out.

  • Imtiaz K.
    44 minutes

    Only Capable of ruining the indian economy...waste womn

  • Leslie F.
    an hour

    Hahahahaha

  • Edward L.
    an hour

    She can not run the business and the economy of the country is in doldrums.. Yet she shamelessly talk about law an order, corruption etc. Shame shame

  • Andrew M.
    an hour

    Rafale Marie Antoinette?

  • Varma A.
    an hour

    நீ நாட்டை கூறு போட்டு அம்பானி, அதானிக்கு அடி மாட்டு விலைக்கு விற்று உங்களின் பினாமிகளை பணாமிகளாக ஆக்கி கொண்டிருப்பதை விடவா...??? இந்திய வரலாற்றிலே மிக மோசமான தகுதியற்ற ஃபைனான்ஸ் மினிஸ்டர் அல்லவா...

  • Tapas K.
    an hour

    Of course, they try to do so. Since their IQ level is very low, they adopt crude method and fail quite often.

  • Chinmaya R.
    an hour

    What gadhi says and u believe that

