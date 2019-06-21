back

Chennai Bus Day Turns Dangerous

This video shows an ugly side of Chennai's popular student celebration. 🚌😱

06/21/2019 5:01 AM
160 comments

  • Ramesh K.
    07/19/2019 16:23

    Adei naasama pooravaingala inga parunga da...

  • Basu M.
    07/18/2019 04:25

    Nice

  • Pompe P.
    07/17/2019 14:16

    teek asey😂😂

  • Priya
    07/17/2019 07:03

    கைப்புள்ள Music oda podungappa semmaya இருக்கும்...

  • Gunal A.
    07/16/2019 11:35

    Karadiyae kaari thoppuna moment

  • Bhim R.
    07/16/2019 05:13

    Kumpalaka suthuvom😂😂😂

  • Muhammed A.
    07/14/2019 18:47

    missing dat kumbala suthuvom song in background

  • Samy T.
    07/12/2019 03:45

    உங்களால தமிழ்நாட்டுகே அசிங்கம் டா

  • Giri R.
    07/10/2019 20:07

    Gumbalaga suthvom...naanga ayyo ammanu kathuvom.....

  • Deep R.
    07/10/2019 03:16

    Good bhut badiya sabki tage tutni chahiye thhee

  • Gopi H.
    07/06/2019 09:10

    Gumbalaga suthuvom...ayyo amma nu kathuvom😂😂😂🤣🤣

  • Poovarasan P.
    07/06/2019 01:15

    Hi I

  • Soundwave
    07/05/2019 18:15

    Enga pullingaluku(MC's) therinja brut india ah brutually panirvainga...

  • Madhan M.
    07/05/2019 10:43

    this is my college students 😂

  • Alex S.
    07/04/2019 18:07

    Kumbalaga suthuvom......... Aiyoo amma nu kathuvoom😅

  • Zach
    07/04/2019 08:54

    watch this

  • Indra P.
    07/04/2019 06:15

    And they were suspend from college

  • Kumaran
    07/03/2019 15:37

    It is noteworthy that "Gumbalaga suthuvom, ayyo amma nu kathuvom" is the anthem song of those students

  • Mohammad S.
    07/03/2019 13:43

    The guy with white paint directly lands on Bike.

  • Nilavarasan
    07/02/2019 11:37

    They forget the basic physics