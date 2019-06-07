back

Chennai Gets An Ambulance Just For Trees

An ambulance for trees? There’s one in Chennai. And this is what it does. 🚑🌳

06/07/2019 3:00 AM
  • 1.9m
  • 89

68 comments

  • Senthilkumar A.
    10/02/2019 15:50

    Wonderful job,Very much needed,Good Initiative🤝🤝

  • Santhu R.
    07/01/2019 04:54

    amazed

  • Vandana B.
    06/30/2019 17:44

    Great initiative👏

  • Nilanjan B.
    06/30/2019 08:47

    Chennai needs water

  • Reshma A.
    06/30/2019 04:44

    Good initiative well done

  • Rajasekar
    06/30/2019 03:23

    What is the number for calling tree ambulance

  • Salam C.
    06/27/2019 15:44

    You need more but your people should involved

  • Harish R.
    06/27/2019 02:23

    Good job guys I will support you

  • Mohammad S.
    06/26/2019 01:43

    Its kind of joke when we see govt passing bills to clear forest in name of development and on other side we see ambulance for tress. Whom we are trying to make happy here.

  • Muniraja B.
    06/25/2019 14:05

    ☺️🌳🌳🌳🌳🌳🌳🌴🌴🌴🌱🌱🌱 super

  • Bibhu P.
    06/24/2019 14:58

    Hello sir,, in odisha due to cyclone funny lakhs of trees r destroyed,,, I can't find any of u...

  • Nehmang L.
    06/24/2019 14:35

    I don't known what to say a Tree is not like a Human, Human have Holy Spirit, a Tree never have Spirit, so, no need Ambulance for Tree🤓🤓🤓🤓🤓

  • Shahe A.
    06/24/2019 14:01

    Wow. Nice. I need help for my trees. If there is any tree replantation expert nearby Delhi NCR please msg me.

  • Subhasish R.
    06/24/2019 07:11

    Sahi hai bc. .... Fame milte rehna chahiye..... Parallel Nagar nigam

  • Faruq S.
    06/24/2019 03:10

    No wonder there are very few trees in that state

  • Snm S.
    06/24/2019 01:42

    wow great job

  • Vinu R.
    06/24/2019 01:36

    Congratulations

  • Romesh T.
    06/23/2019 19:18

    i thing dis is fke who cn do this anything can u do diss i like ur team 4 our future live long and see how much beautifull ur earth.well done i like ur message

  • Harish K.
    06/23/2019 11:28

    Very good work

  • Vikram S.
    06/23/2019 03:30

    well that's something new!!