Chetan Bhagat Has A Bone To Pick With India’s 4G Generation
Fighter jets, Bollywood conspiracies, Hindu-Muslim! Don’t get distracted. Focus on issues that affect your life... Chetan Bhagat’s advice to India’s smartphone generation. 👀
09/18/2020 8:39 AMupdated: 09/18/2020 9:24 AM
Anjaly S.3 days
After doing engineering and management, why are you writing novels and entertaining people, which any BA literature graduate can do ? Journalist might talk any issue which increase their viewership. It is business for them. But who told govt does only that? 25 bills were passed within 10 days in the current session of parliament from 14th to 23rd Sep'20 alone. Did any journalist discuss all those 25 bills in their channels? Works done by central government are available in govt websites. Discussion on the bills can be watched in Loksabha and Rajya Sabha tv. Govt reforms mostly are also discussed in DD news. They are also doing journalism. Haven't you watched those tv channels which speaks all these? And certainly this is not the time for any economic revival, when people's life is the matter of concern. Many people don't go for job fearing the pandemic. Govt has to close down business in some areas when disease spreads so that medical facilities are available to maximum possible people. International trade is affected. How will business function. How will GDP grow? These are factors beyond the control of govts. That is why GDP has fallen drastically in various countries. Discuss economy when there is a downfall which happens only in India due to no outside reasons.That never happened during Modi govt. Even during the global slow down prior to covid, India's contribution to GDP fall worldwide was not as much as that from USA, Euro area, Mexico Russia, Brazil, China. (IMF report Dec'19) Which means Modi govt is working out measures to mitigate effects of global slow down as well. Refer IMF report: https://blogs.imf.org/2019/12/18/2019-in-review-the-global-economy-explained-in-5-charts/#post/0
Sailendra T.3 days
Anupama P.4 days
We remember what you did with your smartphone......what you got distracted by.
Imran S.5 days
Akash S.5 days
Lohit N.5 days
Delhi riot banglore riot by muslims affected the lifestyles..
Neeraj R.6 days
We don't need bhagat's of how to initiate great self esteem. May be it's Your burden Permanently I'm doing great job with Right pace of self esteem. It's really sickened to say indiana have low self-esteem. 🙏🙏
Alim U.6 days
ssr SSR SSR SSR...Kangana Kangana Kangana... Bollywood... Bollywood Bollywood...drug drug drug....in our media
Rubel B.6 days
Ab kuch nhi ho sakta, he supported earlier this very people in government, so now enjoy
D A.6 days
This guy is promoting for his new book coming..
David H.7 days
Syed A.7 days
Thnk u sir, U have shown the courage to speak against incapable Govt who wins election by communal riots by systemtic machineries, media. social media. Salute to u. ...
Shiva K.7 days
Nupur M.09/22/2020 12:37
Venkatesh K.09/22/2020 09:44
Good point chetan bhagat.. 👍
Sam B.09/22/2020 04:19
This fucker was sleeping before 2014 when youth got distracted with 2G or shiity movies or porn or third rate tv shows like Big boss or rodies etc... Sale ko aaj distracted lag rahe youth when they dont have non lineear options of consuming content on their cellphones. Youth need to be informed and should ask relevant questions but also need to take pride in who they are.
Ishan K.09/22/2020 04:14
Is admi ko ese potrate kar raha he jese ki koi bohot bada visioner
Vishwanath B.09/22/2020 02:36
I like this line..bang on.. If you are not a rich/developed country, nobody takes you seriously...no matter how rich your history and culture is.. that doesn't make a country great.👍👍
Mohammed N.09/22/2020 02:04
Rightly said. 👋👏
Javed A.09/22/2020 01:52
If the job is on your way, grab it, but stop running and wasting time after it. Do anything, however small or big of your like but stop asking for job from a jobless govt which is itself out of job since 2014.